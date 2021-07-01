Moonchild Sanelly used latest singles to bring sex education to the forefront

TshisaLIVE

Moonchild Sanelly's latest releases are about more than entertainment.
Image: Supplied/Onkgopotse May

Musician and reality TV star Moonchild Sanelly is hoping to educate Mzansi on sex with the release of her latest singles Yebo Mama and Yebo Teacher.

Bringing her on-brand Moonchild sensual themes and the soul of her “future ghetto punk” genre, the musician hopes to school fans on putting in the work to achieve their goals.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Moonchild said she hopes to inspire people to get tasks ticked off on their list of dreams in her song Yebo Teacher.

Yebo Teacher is about putting the work in, not just in school but in life. My analogy of a teacher talking to her students is simple — is showing people that during your time on this earth, when you take on a task, you finish it. It’s about completion, and it’s about effort. I’m asking people of all ages — ‘Have you done your homework? Are you working hard to get to the level you want to be at in life?'" said Moonchild.

The internationally acclaimed artist also hopes to inspire people to go on their own journeys of self-discovery with sensuality. As the self-proclaimed “president of the female orgasm”, she hopes to inspire people to listen to teachers' advice. 

“As the president of the female orgasm, I am checking that people are doing their homework on their own sensuality. As an artist, I’m asking if you are doing your truest, most important work. As a business owner, I am asking you, are you working at the best level you can?

“So listen to your teacher — if you do your homework, if you put the work in, if you stay persistent, you’re going to win.” she said.

The star often takes to social media to discuss sex and educate those around her. Recently, after teasing her latest releases, she had to defend herself after an Instagram user accused her of forcing her children to watch her twerk. In a now-deleted post, Moonchild told the user to take responsibility for her own children.

“Your kids? Mama of your kids take responsibility of your kids my love! Mine are good!

The star also went on to note how sex is still taboo in some parts of society, though people have children.

“Y'all respect sex like taboo! How did you make your kids?” asked Moonchild.

