Mzansi ‘cleansed & healed’ after James Blake’s IG concert especially for SA

Mzansi has been left in awe once more by English singer-songwriter James Blake's talent and care for the country after the singer kept his promise and gave his SA fans a much-needed IG concert that left many in their feels.

The TL was alive with emotions as people tuned into Instagram to enjoy music from James and the singer — who has become a firm fave — gave nothing but amazing renditions of songs such as Godspeed and Limit To Your Love.

The IG concert felt like a long “it's gonna be OK” hug for the people of SA, who were pleasantly surprised when the singer didn't waste time but honoured a random virtual concert request from SA.

What happened was, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to lockdown level 4, tweeps were obvs in their feels. That's when Twitter user @Zoddies posted: “We’re gonna need one or two James Blake IG Lives. I wonder if he cares about us ...”

@Thobby07, retweeted Zoddies' tweet and tagged James, saying "@jamesblake we're under heavy lockdown and need your voice to comfort us. Now more than ever.”

On Monday, the singer responded: “I’m available Wednesday if that works?”

He followed this up on Tuesday, announcing that the live show would take place on Wednesday, June 30, 9pm SA time.

“Special love to my fans in South Africa currently in another lockdown. I see you!” he said.

And the rest as they say ... was history!