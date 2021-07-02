Cassper Nyovest vows to help ailing fan get lung transplant

Rapper, and now amapiano star, Cassper Nyovest was moved by a fan's drive to receive a lung transplant in India, and has vowed to help her receive the treatment she needs.

The fan, who is identified only by her first name Nompilo, is a cystic fibrosis patient who has suffered with the condition for several years. A crowdfunding page in her name was started to assist with finances to help her undergo lung transplant surgery in India.

“Cystic fibrosis is a disease that requires specialised care. Living without treatment for the illness for most of her life, Nompilo now requires a transplant as her 'lungs are dying'.

“As a result, her body has been struggling to survive for her entire life. Now her lungs are exhibiting traits of the prolonged and painful decline, as represented by a recent lung function test which showed her lungs can intake only 9% of oxygen," the organiser of the fundraiser, Rod Spadinger, said.

Coming across her page, Cassper messaged Nompilo offering his support.

“Your strength is encouraging. I am trying to get more info about how we can help with your current condition.

“Wanna help you raise awareness and raise funds as well. How can we help exactly?” wrote Cassper.

Sharing the message with her followers, Nompilo thanked Cassper for his efforts in helping her receive treatment in India.

“He didn't sleep, he was just there thinking of helping me. Dear God you are awesome, guys I'm crying the whole day today because I'll be in India soon Cassper Nyovest, thank you,” she wrote.