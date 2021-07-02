TshisaLIVE

‘This is how you change the world’: SA elated about Fergusons opening a film school

02 July 2021 - 09:24
Shona Ferguson announced that Ferguson Films is opening a film school to teach young aspirant actors and producers.
Image: Tshepo Kekana

Aspirant actors, producers and filmmakers are celebrating after Shona Ferguson announced his family production company, Ferguson Films, is opening a school to groom young talent.

Making the announcement via Twitter on Thursday, Shona said the Ferguson Foundation, through which the school will operate, is committed to raising future leaders in the film industry and be a “ladder that offers a step up for our communities”.

“The Fergusons will set up a school that will educate and inspire upcoming film enthusiasts, and internships will be made available to deserving individuals. Our vision is to equip them with the tools they need to know about film production,” the company said. 

Shona said the school will be a “bridge between aspiring film players and the opportunity to making those dreams a reality through equipping, educating and creating networks”.

Ferguson Films is owned by Shona and his wife Connie. Both are veteran actors and the brains behind several hit productions, including Rockville, Kings Of Joburg, The Queen and The Throne

The announcement was met with hundreds of responses from young people who want to get into the industry and others who commended Ferguson Films for playing their part in opening up the entertainment industry. 

Last week, Shona opened up about how much he struggled to make it into the entertainment industry, his humble beginnings and living in poverty.

He said he went to Hollywood to pursue his acting career, but his aspirations were met by producers who told him he would not make a mark in the industry.

Here at home, fellow actors and industry colleagues also didn’t recognise his talent and said he was “overrated.” However, he persisted and years later, cofounded Ferguson Films and employs some of those same actors. 

Shona Ferguson opens up about Hollywood exec telling him that he wouldn't make it as an actor

He said some of the people who discouraged him are now working for him at Ferguson Films.
