Vuyo Ngcukana calls out SA men: They're more concerned about tweeting for clout than moisturising

The Queen star Vuyo Ngcukana has come for SA men in his latest fiery clap back, claiming they are more concerned about Twitter than cleaning up their acts.

His hot take came after a tweep said SA men are hilarious but couldn’t have it all when it comes to positive traits.

Picking up on the conversation, Vuyo took the opportunity to call out SA men for not taking time for self-improvement, like using moisturiser.

“They are concerned about tweeting for clout instead of starting with improving themselves by moisturising their whole body,” said Vuyo.