'You were one incredible father' - 7 heartbreaking tributes to late actor Mutodi Neshehe

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 July 2021 - 07:00
Mutodi Neshehe died on Thursday.
Image: Instagram/ Mutodi Neshehe

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have added their voices to the chorus of tributes for late actor Mutodi Neshehe, hailing him as an “incredible father”, brother and friend.

The star, known for his roles on Muvhango, Jacob's Cross, Egoli and Generations: The Legacy died on Thursday. Details around his death are unknown at this time.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends,” a family statement read.

Mutodi's death led to a flood of tributes on social media, with Swallows FC boss David Mogashoa recounting some of his last moments with the star.

Responding to tributes on social media, Mogashoa said he spoke to Mutodi on Sunday, when the star cracked some jokes and told him “Covid-19 is a MF”.

“LEGENDARY”

Rapper Gigi Lamayne was heartbroken at the news and hailed Mutodi as “legendary”.

“YOU WERE ONE INCREDIBLE FATHER”

Mutodi was a devoted father and often shared his love for his children on social media. In his final Twitter post, just days before his death, he gushed over his daughters.

TV host Millicent Mashile said she was praying for his children and said he would be remembered as “one incredible father”.

“ALL-ROUND WONDERFUL HUMAN BEING”

Actor Zola Hashatsi hailed Mutodi as a “father, brother, uncle, friend, role model, actor, and all-round wonderful human being”.

“ABSOLUTELY UNREAL”

Eusebius McKaiser said he spoke with Mutodi “just the other day” and remembered him as a loving father.

Besides being a brilliant actor, I first think of you in terms of your love of parenting. I can't imagine how torn your beautiful daughters must be. May they, over time, cherish memories of you as a loving dad,” he wrote.

TILL WE MEET AGAIN

Candy Tsa Mandebele remembered Mutodi and said they would one day meet again.

“PLEASE MAKE IT STOP”

Actress Gail Mabalane said the pain of hearing about her friend's passing was too much. She offered prayers and condolences to his family.

