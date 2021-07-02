'You were one incredible father' - 7 heartbreaking tributes to late actor Mutodi Neshehe

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have added their voices to the chorus of tributes for late actor Mutodi Neshehe, hailing him as an “incredible father”, brother and friend.

The star, known for his roles on Muvhango, Jacob's Cross, Egoli and Generations: The Legacy died on Thursday. Details around his death are unknown at this time.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends,” a family statement read.

Mutodi's death led to a flood of tributes on social media, with Swallows FC boss David Mogashoa recounting some of his last moments with the star.

Responding to tributes on social media, Mogashoa said he spoke to Mutodi on Sunday, when the star cracked some jokes and told him “Covid-19 is a MF”.