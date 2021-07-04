Anele Mdoda fell victim to 'what I ordered vs what I got' — and it's hilarious!
Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has fallen prey to ordering clothes online and finding something different entirely upon delivery, and Twitter was in stitches!
Though it may not be the oldest scam in the book, we all know one or two people who have seen the struggle being real after ordering something super chic, and receiving not quite what one expects.
Talk show host Anele was one of the unlucky people who has become a victim of the infamous “What I ordered vs what I got” meme. Taking to Twitter with boots she received, the star laughed off the moemish but still wasn't impressed with her buy.
“I am officially part of 'what I ordered vs what I got' club” wrote Anele.
I am officially part of 'What I ordered VS what I got' club #AneleandtheClub 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/nRYKXcSJwh— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) June 29, 2021
Speaking about the boots, the star said that she had them custom made for her but once they arrived, she was bitterly disappointed with her purchase.
“As heard on Anele and The Club this morning, six weeks ago I ordered bespoke thigh high boots (for the baddy that I am) and I have my boots custom-made because I have big legs. Yhu guys after so much consult and up and down ... the boots arrived. At this point in time we would like to ask for privacy and deal with this as a family,” she wrote on Instagram.
This lead to much discussion about the boots, and how Anele was swindled out of the boots she had originally wanted.
Cheque out the reactions:
That's why stay away from online shopping. I prefer the old way, go to the store. pic.twitter.com/TRQETHUJdE— Thabo (@ISHMAEL_SETATI) June 29, 2021
😭😭😭had to stare at the screen for 1 min to figure wtf that was 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OIBbZQtlfQ— Eva. K (@evenans98) June 29, 2021
They look like they would start walking in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/RypNDczWAG— Ke_Mo_Aforika (@Ke_Mo_Aforika) June 30, 2021
Not the Goku boots. I know they didn't give you Kamehameha lookin ass boots 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iaJsuj2I1Q— B (@_Lord_B_) June 29, 2021
With fans blowing up Anele's reply section, the star gave fans an update on the infamous boots have gained the attention of her colleagues at radio station 947, having a bright future ahead of them.
"'Episode two of 'Puss and Boots' I was begged to wear the boots &take photos, here we are. I've been convinced by 947 to keep the boots, so I have to give Ntate his money back. The team apparently have plans for the boots, please keep your eyes on this developing story,” tweeted Anele.
LMAOOOOOOOOO I'm so amused by this debacle 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/JPWQAxaOQi— Siya (@MrSkota) June 30, 2021