TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda fell victim to 'what I ordered vs what I got' — and it's hilarious!

04 July 2021 - 08:00
Anele Mdoda was sore disappointed after her delivery had arrived.
Anele Mdoda was sore disappointed after her delivery had arrived.
Image: Instagram/Anele

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has fallen prey to ordering clothes online and finding something different entirely upon delivery, and Twitter was in stitches!

Though it may not be the oldest scam in the book, we all know one or two people who have seen the struggle being real after ordering something super chic, and receiving not quite what one expects. 

Talk show host Anele was one of the unlucky people who has become a victim of the infamous “What I ordered vs what I got” meme. Taking to Twitter with boots she received, the star laughed off the moemish but still wasn't impressed with her buy.

I am officially part of 'what I ordered vs what I got' club” wrote Anele.

Speaking about the boots, the star said that she had them custom made for her but once they arrived, she was bitterly disappointed with her purchase. 

“As heard on Anele and The Club this morning, six weeks ago I ordered bespoke thigh high boots (for the baddy that I am) and I have my boots custom-made because I have big legs. Yhu guys after so much consult and up and down ... the boots arrived. At this point in time we would like to ask for privacy and deal with this as a family,” she wrote on Instagram.

This lead to much discussion about the boots, and how Anele was swindled out of the boots she had originally wanted.

Cheque out the reactions: 

With fans blowing up Anele's reply section, the star gave fans an update on the infamous boots have gained the attention of her colleagues at radio station 947, having a bright future ahead of them. 

"'Episode two of 'Puss and Boots' I was begged to wear the boots &take photos, here we are. I've been convinced by 947 to keep the boots, so I have to give Ntate his money back. The team apparently have plans for the boots, please keep your eyes on this developing story,” tweeted Anele.

Anele Mdoda chats about life at 37, ruling TV & radio - and her book!

"As for my book, I will only write a book when I can be honest. So many memoirs have been void of truth in this country..." Anele shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ntando Duma hosts ex-bae Junior de Rocka birthday bash, their fans love to see it!

It seems like its truly water under the bridge between Sbahle's parents!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'This would be the first time you guys arrive before they do': SA airlines battle it out over Anele Mdoda

Anele shades Kulula.com.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Actor Mutodi Neshehe has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi admits King Monada 'beef' was a publicity stunt TshisaLIVE
  3. FULL STORY | King Monada and Makhadzi fight over ‘Ghanama’ song TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You were one incredible father' - 7 heartbreaking tributes to late actor ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Busiswa surprises Zodwa Wabantu with gifts and the pair are defs ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...