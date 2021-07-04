Anele Mdoda fell victim to 'what I ordered vs what I got' — and it's hilarious!

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has fallen prey to ordering clothes online and finding something different entirely upon delivery, and Twitter was in stitches!

Though it may not be the oldest scam in the book, we all know one or two people who have seen the struggle being real after ordering something super chic, and receiving not quite what one expects.

Talk show host Anele was one of the unlucky people who has become a victim of the infamous “What I ordered vs what I got” meme. Taking to Twitter with boots she received, the star laughed off the moemish but still wasn't impressed with her buy.

“I am officially part of 'what I ordered vs what I got' club” wrote Anele.