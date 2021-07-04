TshisaLIVE

WATCH | MTV shares teaser for new reality show 'Ghosted' and it look LIT AF

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 July 2021 - 14:00

There is nothing worse than chatting with your crush or “bae” and suddenly being hit with an avalanche of blue ticks.

Being “ghosted” can leave you feeling like you're going crazy and MTV Base is tapping into that in their local adaptation of the hit US reality show Ghosted: Love Gone Missing.

The show will be hosted by TV personality Shamiso Mosaka and actor Oros Mampofu, who will help people track down and confront a former lover, friend, or family member to ask them why they ghosted them.

It promises fireworks! 

“I'm very grateful for not only for landing Ghosted, but I'm grateful for what I have in my life. I think you can expect more of me than the character. You will find out who I am, where my views stand and a lot of character traits because I am being myself,” said Oros of the gig.

A teaser video for the show dropped this week and shows people confronting their exes unexpectedly.

“It just ended like that,” said one woman.

“Is there something wrong with me? I want answers,” demanded another.

We are not missing this one!

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing premieres on MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) on Monday Aug. 16 at 9.30pm.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Oros Mampofu: Being a dad has changed everything for me

Oros opens up about fatherhood and his new role.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Oros Mampofu scores new TV gig: I want to open people's minds

Oros returns to TV screens and wants to use the opportunity to make a difference.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

This snap of Oros Mampofu & his newborn will melt your heart

Oros Mampofu loves spending quality time with his little girl.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

WATCH | Oros Mampofu pledges support for 'resurrection' pastor

But celebs are split over whether the pastor is a fake or not.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Actor Mutodi Neshehe has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi admits King Monada 'beef' was a publicity stunt TshisaLIVE
  3. FULL STORY | King Monada and Makhadzi fight over ‘Ghanama’ song TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You were one incredible father' - 7 heartbreaking tributes to late actor ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Busiswa surprises Zodwa Wabantu with gifts and the pair are defs ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound
'We'll form a human shield around Zuma': MK veterans outside Nkandla