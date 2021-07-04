WATCH | MTV shares teaser for new reality show 'Ghosted' and it look LIT AF

There is nothing worse than chatting with your crush or “bae” and suddenly being hit with an avalanche of blue ticks.

Being “ghosted” can leave you feeling like you're going crazy and MTV Base is tapping into that in their local adaptation of the hit US reality show Ghosted: Love Gone Missing.

The show will be hosted by TV personality Shamiso Mosaka and actor Oros Mampofu, who will help people track down and confront a former lover, friend, or family member to ask them why they ghosted them.

It promises fireworks!