WATCH | MTV shares teaser for new reality show 'Ghosted' and it look LIT AF
There is nothing worse than chatting with your crush or “bae” and suddenly being hit with an avalanche of blue ticks.
Being “ghosted” can leave you feeling like you're going crazy and MTV Base is tapping into that in their local adaptation of the hit US reality show Ghosted: Love Gone Missing.
The show will be hosted by TV personality Shamiso Mosaka and actor Oros Mampofu, who will help people track down and confront a former lover, friend, or family member to ask them why they ghosted them.
It promises fireworks!
“I'm very grateful for not only for landing Ghosted, but I'm grateful for what I have in my life. I think you can expect more of me than the character. You will find out who I am, where my views stand and a lot of character traits because I am being myself,” said Oros of the gig.
A teaser video for the show dropped this week and shows people confronting their exes unexpectedly.
“It just ended like that,” said one woman.
“Is there something wrong with me? I want answers,” demanded another.
We are not missing this one!
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing premieres on MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) on Monday Aug. 16 at 9.30pm.