WATCH | Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle turned four & mommy spoiled her!
It's the “ohhhh thank you mommy” that melted our hearts
One of Mzansi's most favourite bundles of joy, Sbahle Mzizi, turned four this week, leaving her fans shook at how fast time flies but more importantly, just how Ntando Duma and Junior De Rocker's daughter gets cuter by the minute!
Sbahle quickly snagged the title of child star as soon as her mother introduced her to Mzansi via social media. Even before the days lil sis could form sentences, she was already a meme queen on Twitter and one of the cutest celebrity children on the block.
Since then Sbahle has kept Mzansi entertained with videos she does with her mom, random cute moments as she grows and even straight up influencer content.
On the occasion of her fourth birthday, Ntando went all out with gifts for the child superstar. Among her gifts were a box of puzzles and an iPad.
However the cuteness alert went gaga when Sbahle got to open her pressies. It was the “ohhhh thank you mommy” that melted our hearts.
Watch the cute video below:
Obvs in their feels, Sbahle's parents penned heartfelt messages for their bundle of joy.
Ntando wrote, “Happy birthday to my biggest joy! My little human with the biggest and bold personality. So kind and smart! I’m so blessed to experience and celebrate all these milestones with you. I love you and I got you, always my leadership!”
“Happy fourth Birthday my lovely daughter. Time really flies. I remember the day you were born like it was yesterday. All I wanna do is make you proud MaMzizi,” wrote the proud papa.
See their posts below: