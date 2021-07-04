WATCH | Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle turned four & mommy spoiled her!

One of Mzansi's most favourite bundles of joy, Sbahle Mzizi, turned four this week, leaving her fans shook at how fast time flies but more importantly, just how Ntando Duma and Junior De Rocker's daughter gets cuter by the minute!

Sbahle quickly snagged the title of child star as soon as her mother introduced her to Mzansi via social media. Even before the days lil sis could form sentences, she was already a meme queen on Twitter and one of the cutest celebrity children on the block.

Since then Sbahle has kept Mzansi entertained with videos she does with her mom, random cute moments as she grows and even straight up influencer content.

On the occasion of her fourth birthday, Ntando went all out with gifts for the child superstar. Among her gifts were a box of puzzles and an iPad.

However the cuteness alert went gaga when Sbahle got to open her pressies. It was the “ohhhh thank you mommy” that melted our hearts.

Watch the cute video below: