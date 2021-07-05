Cassper donates R150,000 to ailing fan in need of lung transplant

After being moved by the story of a young woman from Swaziland in need of a lung transplant, rapper Cassper Nyovest has decided to lend a helping hand and put his money where his mouth is when he donated a cool R150k to the cause.

Twenty-six-year-old Nompilo Dlamini has been documenting her journey of living with cystic fibrosis on social media. Recently, she shared that she was in the last stage of her condition and in desperate need of R2m to afford the transplant that will save her life.

When Cassper Nyovest took note of her story, he decided to chip in a whopping R150,000 donation to her gofundme page. On his Instagram, the rapper posted the proof of payment to show his followers that he was leading by example.

“Just Donated R150 000 to #SaveNompilo. Please donate what you can to help. Nothing is too little. Even R10 will help. It's a Swazi account so you have to go through global payments if you're in SA. The goal is 2 Million rand.”