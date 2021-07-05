TshisaLIVE

Cassper donates R150,000 to ailing fan in need of lung transplant

The rapper is on a mission to save fan Nompilo Dlamini's life and has asked others to help where they can

05 July 2021 - 12:00 By joy mphande
Cassper Nyovest is using his platform to try to save a fan's life.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

After being moved by the story of a young woman from Swaziland in need of a lung transplant, rapper Cassper Nyovest has decided to lend a helping hand and put his money where his mouth is when he donated a cool R150k to the cause.

Twenty-six-year-old Nompilo Dlamini has been documenting her journey of living with cystic fibrosis on social media. Recently, she shared that she was in the last stage of her condition and in desperate need of R2m to afford the transplant that will save her life. 

When Cassper Nyovest took note of her story, he decided to chip in a whopping R150,000 donation to her gofundme page. On his Instagram, the rapper posted the proof of payment to show his followers that he was leading by example.

“Just Donated R150 000 to #SaveNompilo. Please donate what you can to help. Nothing is too little. Even R10 will help. It's a Swazi account so you have to go through global payments if you're in SA. The goal is 2 Million rand.”

In a video posted last week, Cassper urged his followers to contribute towards the cause and raise awareness about cystic fibrosis.

“Her story touched me because she was very positive even though she is going through so much ... I believe together with you we can save her life, it doesn't matter how much you can donate ..." he said

Thus far, Nompilo's gofundme page is at about R89,578 and counting as many social media users and celebrities have been sharing Cassper Nyovest's posts with the hope that people will be inspired to donate.

