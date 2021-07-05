Claire Mawisa concerned ‘gathering’ of Zuma’s supporters will end in tears

TV host and voice-over artist Claire Mawisa has come for supporters of former president Jacob Zuma after protests ensued following the Constitutional Court order for his arrest for contempt of court.

After the ConCourt last week found Zuma guilty of contempt of court for refusing to testify at the state capture inquiry, protests erupted at his Nkandla residence in KwaZulu-Natal in a show of support.

The gathering of his supporters during the third wave of Covid-19 infections has led to many criticising the protest action, including Carte Blanche host Claire.

Taking to Twitter, Claire said die-hard Zuma fans will not die as the martyrs they believe themselves to be, and pointed out they were at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“These marchers who insist that they are willing to die for Zuma will not die some heroic death on a battlefield. Instead they will die alone after gasping for air in a parking lot outside a hospital and after infecting their spouse and children who didn’t choose to die for Zuma,” she tweeted.