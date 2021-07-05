TshisaLIVE

Leanne Dlamini reveals her family's battle with Covid-19

“It’s almost impossible isolating from children when all the adults have Covid-19.”

05 July 2021 - 14:00 By joy mphande
Leanne Dlamini reveals she and her family are battling Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/Leanne Dlamini

Fans and celebrity friends have taken to Leanne Dlamini’s timeline sending heartfelt messages and prayers to her and her family after her post revealing that the Dlamini family were battling Covid-19.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Leanne shared how the whole household had been hit hard by the virus and she couldn't even figure out how it happened because she had been so careful.

“This week has been a complete nightmare... I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday followed by positive results for Sipho, Zani, and Nosizi on Wednesday. The only negative results were Zaya and Thato! I tried so hard to keep this virus away from our family, I just don’t know how ...”

Leanne added that she and other family members in her home who have tested positive for Covid-19 had been trying hard to isolate themselves from their younger children Zaya and Thato and still take care of them.

“[It] has been our biggest struggle,” she says.

“It’s almost impossible isolating from children when all the adults have Covid-19.”

Leanne Dlamini gets real about self-hate due to lockdown weight gain

"The negative self-talk I was doing was almost out of control after gaining weight this past year," Leanne admitted.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

The singer assured her fans that even though they had tested positive for the virus, they were hard at work to ensure that they nurse and manage the symptoms they are experiencing to get well.

“It’s been very taxing emotionally and physically but God has been our strength. Thank you so much to all our family and friends who have been checking up on us daily and dropping off essentials.

“Please keep us in your prayers, each day is very scary as you don’t know what symptoms you are going to wake up with.”

Leanne added that she was staying away from social media because the recent death reports were dampening her spirit, but said she would be back as soon as she and her family are well.

Read her full post below:

