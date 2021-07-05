Leanne Dlamini reveals her family's battle with Covid-19

Fans and celebrity friends have taken to Leanne Dlamini’s timeline sending heartfelt messages and prayers to her and her family after her post revealing that the Dlamini family were battling Covid-19.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Leanne shared how the whole household had been hit hard by the virus and she couldn't even figure out how it happened because she had been so careful.

“This week has been a complete nightmare... I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday followed by positive results for Sipho, Zani, and Nosizi on Wednesday. The only negative results were Zaya and Thato! I tried so hard to keep this virus away from our family, I just don’t know how ...”

Leanne added that she and other family members in her home who have tested positive for Covid-19 had been trying hard to isolate themselves from their younger children Zaya and Thato and still take care of them.

“[It] has been our biggest struggle,” she says.

“It’s almost impossible isolating from children when all the adults have Covid-19.”