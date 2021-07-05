TshisaLIVE

Master KG finally gets SA Music Award, as 'Jerusalema' goes diamond in France

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 July 2021 - 10:00
Master KG finally got recognised by the Samas.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

After having been snubbed by the South African Music Awards last year, global star and Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG finally got recognised by the Samas and awarded as this year's International Achievement Recognition recipient.

Master KG's fans launched into full celebration mode for the singer after what they felt was long-overdue recognition from the Samas organisers.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the Samas said Master KG deserved the recognition for flying Mzansi's flag high on the international stage.

“Through his smash hit Jerusalema, featuring Nomcebo, he reached the stratosphere of international fame and acclaim. The anthemic Jerusalema sparked an international dance phenomenon that took every corner of the world by storm. Videos of flash mobs and musicians remixing the song were awash across social media platforms, from North America, South America and Europe to Asia, Australia and of course the mother continent, Africa.

“Master KG is currently in France where he is touring that country and Italy. From Calais in Tzaneen, Limpopo to the world, Master KG has flown the South African flag with pride,” read part of the statement.

Master KG expressed his gratitude on Twitter.

“My first SAMA... Thank you for the recognition,” he tweeted.

Master KG also had another batch of good news to share with his fans.

The musician announced that he had just received his biggest certification yet when he was given the plaque to confirm that Jerusalema had been certified and reached diamond status in France, where music lovers have shown both the artist and the song huge support.

Today I received the biggest certification so far in my career, Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo is now diamond in France. Damn! Thank you guys and all the team Open Mic, Elektra.Africori and Warner Music France,” he said.

Meanwhile, Master KG's Sama was announced together with this year’s cohort of Lifetime Achievement honourees, as decided by the board of the Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa).

Dr Lindelani Mkhize, PJ Powers and Lebo M will be honoured this year.

Congratulating the recipients, Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “There is no doubt that the SAMA27 honourees are worthy and deserving. It is our singular honour to bestow these accolades to Lindelani Mkhize, PJ Powers, Lebo M and Master KG. Theirs are stories of inspiration and accomplishments that are unmatched. We salute them and wish them only the best further on in their careers.”

