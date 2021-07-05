Master KG finally gets SA Music Award, as 'Jerusalema' goes diamond in France

After having been snubbed by the South African Music Awards last year, global star and Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG finally got recognised by the Samas and awarded as this year's International Achievement Recognition recipient.

Master KG's fans launched into full celebration mode for the singer after what they felt was long-overdue recognition from the Samas organisers.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the Samas said Master KG deserved the recognition for flying Mzansi's flag high on the international stage.

“Through his smash hit Jerusalema, featuring Nomcebo, he reached the stratosphere of international fame and acclaim. The anthemic Jerusalema sparked an international dance phenomenon that took every corner of the world by storm. Videos of flash mobs and musicians remixing the song were awash across social media platforms, from North America, South America and Europe to Asia, Australia and of course the mother continent, Africa.

“Master KG is currently in France where he is touring that country and Italy. From Calais in Tzaneen, Limpopo to the world, Master KG has flown the South African flag with pride,” read part of the statement.

Master KG expressed his gratitude on Twitter.

“My first SAMA... Thank you for the recognition,” he tweeted.