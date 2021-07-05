TshisaLIVE

Nokuthula Mavuso warns fans about Covid-19 after falling ill

The actress is scared for her life.

05 July 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Nokuthula Mavuso sheds light on her experience with Covid-19.
Actress Nokuthula Mavuso sheds light on her experience with Covid-19.
Image: Via Instagram

As Covid-19 infection cases continue to rise across the country, actress Nokuthula Mavuso is spreading awareness and detailing her own journey with the virus.

Taking to Twitter recently, the actress revealed that she had contracted Covid-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

In a series of tweets, Nokuthula shared progress reports with her followers from her sick bed.

Actress Terry Pheto joined many in wishing Nokuthula a speedy recovery.

READ MORE

Abomama's Nokuthula Ledwaba on her missed Hollywood break

Nokuthula Ledwaba has enjoyed every moment of playing Mapule on Abomama.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Letshego Zulu warns against 'Covid-19 fatigue': 'Many of us are exhausted and we drop our guard'

Are you getting "Covid-19 fatigue"? Letshego has warned about letting your guard down.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Minnie Dlamini-Jones details Covid-19 heartbreak and asks for prayers

"My family and I are currently out of commission ... Covid-19 is real and this wave is hectic!" Minnie said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Lee-Ann Liebenberg & Nicky van der Walt marriage 'troubles' play out on ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi admits King Monada 'beef' was a publicity stunt TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Busiswa surprises Zodwa Wabantu with gifts and the pair are defs ... TshisaLIVE
  4. FULL STORY | King Monada and Makhadzi fight over ‘Ghanama’ song TshisaLIVE
  5. Thuso Mbedu hangs out with Charlize Theron at ‘Fast and Furious 9’ screening TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over ...