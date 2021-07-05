Sneziey Msomi sets the record straight on sangoma claims

Idols SA star Sneziey Msomi has cleared the air after a recent snap of her wearing a isphandla sparked rumours that she is training to be a traditional healer.

The star wore the traditional wristband made from goat or cow skin, but told TshisaLIVE she is just respecting her culture.

“I was shocked and thought that clearly people are confused when a friend of mine brought it to my attention. Becoming a sangoma is something that is very big and I don’t want to confuse people,” she said

“Respecting the rules of the house does not change the relationship I have in God or what I believe in. Yes, people are confused but there’s no way I will disobey the elders just to please the world,” she added.