Sneziey Msomi sets the record straight on sangoma claims
‘I am not going through any initiation’
Idols SA star Sneziey Msomi has cleared the air after a recent snap of her wearing a isphandla sparked rumours that she is training to be a traditional healer.
The star wore the traditional wristband made from goat or cow skin, but told TshisaLIVE she is just respecting her culture.
“I was shocked and thought that clearly people are confused when a friend of mine brought it to my attention. Becoming a sangoma is something that is very big and I don’t want to confuse people,” she said
“Respecting the rules of the house does not change the relationship I have in God or what I believe in. Yes, people are confused but there’s no way I will disobey the elders just to please the world,” she added.
She also responded to those who questioned whether she is still a Christian.
“I am a born-again Christian and I love God so much but, in being born again the Bible taught me a lot about respect and strongly believe that, that respect would only apply at church. So to clear the air, I am not going through any initiation but I am not going to suddenly stop or hide the things that I do.”
Sneziey paid tribute to her late grandmother for teaching her to stay humble and grounded.
“I am a child here at home, and culture is culture. I stay at home, I don’t stay at my own place so there’s no such thing as I don’t do certain things. People don't understand that in a black household, you can be a breadwinner, you could be famous and all but in a black household you’ll always be a kid.”