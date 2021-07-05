'You never left me' - Somizi’s heartfelt note to his mother on the anniversary of her death

It has been just over a year since legendary actress Mary Twala died, and her son Somizi has penned a heartfelt tribute to his mother.

Mary died at Netcare Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of 80. She had been in and out of hospital for several months with illness.

As the nation remembered Mary on the first anniversary of her death this past weekend, Somizi took to Instagram to share how much she meant to him.

“On this day last year you left the earth but you definitely never left me. Forever my Ma,” he wrote alongside a picture of Mary.