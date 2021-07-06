Linda Mtoba calls for 'more kindness' during these unprecedented times
Actress Linda Mtoba has taken to the TL to call for kindness from her followers, saying that more than ever, people ought to be kind to each other in words and actions.
The River actress took to Twitter to remind her followers that in these Covid-19 times, people are broken and going through the most and that a little kindness goes a long way.
Linda said she believed that extending kindness will make the world a better place.
“People are broken and going through a lot, please be more kind with your words and even more so with your actions,” she tweeted.
She also went on to remind followers that at the end of the day, we are all people just trying to get by.
“We’re all just people trying to get by,” said Linda.
Ppl are broken and going through a lot, please be more kind with your words and even more so with your actions ♥️— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) July 5, 2021
Many of Linda's fans took to the reply section with their thoughts on the world, agreeing that kindness goes a long way in these tough times.
Check them out:
We're just coping please be kind, Be understanding just Be yourself it's not easy for all of us. https://t.co/w7OtPUchQw— zukiswa moyo🌹🇿🇦🖤🇬🇭 (@zukiswamoyo) July 5, 2021
Fear does not prevent death,It prevent life,I believe on telling the truth whenever it is necessarily,it's better being hurt by the truth you have been told,just learn and growth from it.. pic.twitter.com/FD1aucmIhk— @pkdreamchaser (@pk47432116) July 6, 2021
You’re absolutely right, HOWEVER. People need to be mindful of their bullshit they spew onto others in their proximity just because they’re “going through it” as well… It’s simple “boundaries”. https://t.co/muGo0NrqBv— 🤍✨ the h i g h Priestess💗 (@theLoveChalet) July 5, 2021
Especially during these pandemic, so much tragedy! https://t.co/U2ooV24sMe— Awetse_Mothibi🇧🇼 (@awetsemothibi) July 5, 2021
Attesting to the importance of kindness, actress Refilwe Modiselle took to Twitter to praise fellow thespian Thembi Seete for her kindness towards her when she was a newbie in the industry.
Refilwe said Thembi's kindness to her when she was a young star making a name for herself in SA made a lot of difference in her journey.
“The most cool calm collected and hardworking soul. Loved her since the get-go. When I was 18 she'd just got offstage from performing and spotted me and said, 'Oh my God baby, do you know how beautiful you are?' This touched my soul for a girl called ugly by society, Thembi Seete” said Refilwe.