Linda Mtoba calls for 'more kindness' during these unprecedented times

Actress Linda Mtoba has taken to the TL to call for kindness from her followers, saying that more than ever, people ought to be kind to each other in words and actions.

The River actress took to Twitter to remind her followers that in these Covid-19 times, people are broken and going through the most and that a little kindness goes a long way.

Linda said she believed that extending kindness will make the world a better place.

“People are broken and going through a lot, please be more kind with your words and even more so with your actions,” she tweeted.

She also went on to remind followers that at the end of the day, we are all people just trying to get by.

“We’re all just people trying to get by,” said Linda.