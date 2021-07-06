Riky Rick thanks Malema & EFF for vaccine march: 'The country will be fully open by the end of the year'

Musician Riky Rick has thanked the EFF and its leader Julius Malema for marching to the offices of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to demand more Covid-19 jabs, after the regulator announced it had approved the Sinovac vaccine for use in SA.

Sahpra announced on Saturday that it had authorised the use of CoronaVac for emergency use.

The decision came a week after the EFF marched to the regulator demanding CoronaVac and others be approved for use in SA’s vaccine rollout programme.

Riky Rick took to social media to celebrate the approval and thanked the EFF for “marching on behalf of the people of SA”.

“Danko Julius Malema and The Fighters for marching on behalf of the people of SA. The power belongs to the people,” he wrote.

He also thanked the regulator for “pushing our country one step closer to the goal”.

The star, who recently suggested the government uses promoters and venues as part of the vaccine rollout, said he was confident the country would be “fully open by the end of the year”.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Riky were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included once received.

Ricky's post drew mixed reactions. Some claimed the vaccine was already in the process of being approved before the EFF's march, while others said those involved would have their names “written in the history books post Covid-19".