SA comedian Thenjiwe Moseley 'hopeful' after bagging London gig

Actress and comedian Thenjiwe Moseley has shared with fans that she has bagged a gig and is in high spirits after months of strife during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that they will be relaxing the restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown, many in the UK are finally able to get back to business as usual, including SA-born star Thenjiwe.

Announcing her London performance on Instagram, Thenjiwe said that after a year away from the stage she is finally getting back on the horse with a performance at an African Comedy Club show in London on Friday July 30.

“After over a year of not touching and playing with umbhobho omnyama (the mic) I am returning to the stage for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

“If you are in London please get your ticket which includes an African food buffet and come for a good laugh and great cuisine,” she wrote.