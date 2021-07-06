SA comedian Thenjiwe Moseley 'hopeful' after bagging London gig
“I am returning to the stage for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic,” said the comedian.
Actress and comedian Thenjiwe Moseley has shared with fans that she has bagged a gig and is in high spirits after months of strife during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.
After Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that they will be relaxing the restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown, many in the UK are finally able to get back to business as usual, including SA-born star Thenjiwe.
Announcing her London performance on Instagram, Thenjiwe said that after a year away from the stage she is finally getting back on the horse with a performance at an African Comedy Club show in London on Friday July 30.
“After over a year of not touching and playing with umbhobho omnyama (the mic) I am returning to the stage for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
“If you are in London please get your ticket which includes an African food buffet and come for a good laugh and great cuisine,” she wrote.
In another post, the star shared an update on how the pandemic is treating her in the UK.
The star seems to have hope as she took to IG with cute snaps of herself living it up in the big smoke getting business done.
“I haven’t posted for a while. I just haven’t been myself so I thought I would post just to remind you that I am still cute. Taking things one day at a time. Today I got the strength to come into the city and get some business done and slowly but surely I will get back to self,” said Thenjiwe.
A few months ago, the star shared with fans that she felt fearful of the uncertainty that came with the lockdown.
In an IG post, the star spoke of the freedom of travelling before Covid-19.
“Once upon a time, I woke up, put on a wig (ngifihla amagoda agugile) and went to the airport and booked a bhanoyi to Switzerland, spent all my money and came back broke and happy knowing I could work again and make even more money. Life before Covid-19".
Now she is unable to fly home and admitted she is worried about “buying too much bread” because she has no idea if she'll ever get a pay cheque again.
“Lockdown ruins everything. Covid-19 ruined my life,” she added.