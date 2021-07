Toya Delazy believes her existence ‘triggers’ hate because she’s royalty

Speaking to ThisaLIVE about the hate she received online, Toya hit back at the haters but said she isn’t bothered by their opinions.

The artist said she suspected the hate had nothing to do with her music and everything to with the fact that she has royal blood as the great-granddaughter of Princess Magogo of the Zulu nation.

“They have a lot to say about someone who has fallen off. I’m too happy. My new album has been making waves globally, we're on Altar, Complex, BBC Radio 1 . I’m not sure why my existence triggers them so much. Because I’m a black queen woman? Because I was born a royal? IRL (in real life) you stay away from people you hate, but online people get obsessed,” she said.

The star also took to Twitter with an open letter to her fans about the situation,

“It’s shocking how my mere presence triggers so many people. My mere existence, my choices. Then I wonder ‘Why do I count If I am so lame’. Nenzani ekhaya? (What are you doing at home?”

Watch here: