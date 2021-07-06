Toya Delazy believes her existence ‘triggers’ hate because she’s royalty

Singer Toya DeLazy recently received proof that social media can be a nasty place when she posted a Twitter poll asking tweeps if they thought she was still relevant or was nothing but a has-been, and 80% of tweeps felt she’s fallen off.

The star posted the poll on her Twitter TL to see how fans feel about her relevance on the Mzansi music scene. She asked fans if she had “fallen off” her chart-topping career or emains at the top of her game.

Nearly 30k votes were cast and 80% who responded agreed Toya “fell off”.