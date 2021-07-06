TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to celebrate Steve Kekana's life at memorial

06 July 2021 - 10:24

Musician Steve Kekana is being honoured by his loved ones at a memorial service after the veteran star's death last week.

Kekana died last Thursday, aged 63.

The memorial for the star is being held at the Polokwane Library Gardens Auditorium at 10am on Tuesday.

Attendance is limited with only family allowed at the venue, in terms of the regulations under alert level 4 of the coronavirus lockdown. 

Confirming his death to TshisaLIVE, manager Xolani Majozi revealed earlier that the last time he checked in with the star he was “fine”. 

“Yes it’s true, Ntate Steve Kekana is no more. He died in the early hours of this morning and we are waiting for more details from the family,” Majozi said.

“I spoke to his wife and she confirmed that he’s no more. He was fine the last time I spoke to him. I spoke to him last week over the phone and we were having an event around him but had to cancel due to the latest lockdown regulations,”

The iconic singer-songwriter has touched Mzansi's heart over the decades. Raising My Family, In Africa, and Take Your Love are just some of the bops that took fans by storm over his illustrious career.

In 2018, the SA Music Awards (SAMAs) honoured the star with a lifetime achievement award.

