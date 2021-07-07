TshisaLIVE

Burna Boy says Nasty C is better than most American rappers

Nigerian star wants respect for Nasty C’s name

07 July 2021 - 11:00 By joy mphande
Nasty C’s brand has become a force to be reckoned with and Nigerian singer Burna Boy wants everyone to know that.

In a recent interview with American DJ Whoo Kid shared on Twitter, Burna Boy said he believes Nasty C is better than most American rappers. 

The Bank On It hitmaker said people always want to attach “Afro beats” to rappers from Africa even when they are just good rappers.

“I put my money on Nasty C over almost any American rapper. No cap,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nasty C’s recent single Jack recently hit a million views on YouTube just a week after its release, bringing more attention his brand.

“Thank you for a million. Go run it up some more,” the rapper urged his fans.

Since making the big move to America this year, Nasty C has been seen rubbing shoulders with renowned legends in the hip hop space, including Jeezy and Snoop Dog.

Nasty C also got to walk the red carpet with award-winning rapper TI, who speaks highly of him.

It is safe to say the rapper has made it big and is well on his way to cementing his name in the US hip hop space and living his American dream.

