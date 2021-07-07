TshisaLIVE

Ntando Duma apologises after coming under fire for parking in a space for those with disabilities

07 July 2021 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
The actress has come under fire from Twitter after a video was circulated of her supposedly parked in a parking space for disabled people.
The actress has come under fire from Twitter after a video was circulated of her supposedly parked in a parking space for disabled people.
Image: Instagram/Ntando Duma

Actress Ntando Duma says she is deeply sorry after a video of the star trying to defend herself against alleged “white old women”, who called her out for parking in a space reserved for drivers with disabilities, left the internet fuming.

It all began on Instagram Stories, where The Queen star was seen sitting in her parked car when she was approached by women who asked her to move, as she was parked in a space reserved for people who use wheelchairs. The clip, which is apparently from last year, made the rounds on social media and went viral on Tuesday.

In the now-deleted video, a woman's voice can be heard telling Ntando that she has parked her car in a spot reserved for people with disabilities, urging her to leave.

However, an annoyed Ntando hit back at the lady, saying how did she know that the star wasn't disabled herself. The actress then went off at the woman in a scathing rant, hurling profanities.

“Your mother is mentally disabled...” 

“F*** you and your mother,” she said.

Caution: The video contains strong language

Mzansi got hold of the video and were up in arms at the whole ordeal, which landed the actress on the Twitter trends list.

Many felt that the star came off as rude in the video, and slammed the way she spoke to the faceless women. Fans also said the star was discriminating towards people with disabilities by parking in the reserved space.

Check out the reactions:

After the backlash, Ntando has apologised for the viral video.

Taking to Twitter with a statement, the star said she had a reason for parking in the spot for those with disabilities, as the food establishment she was frequenting asked her to park in that spot. 

“In light of a recording from last year which has recently surfaced, I would like to apologise unreservedly, as I fully understand that my behaviour was unacceptable.

“I have deep regard for why disabled parking and other facilities exist and the decision to park in that was not frivolous, as I was instructed to park there by the food establishment, given that this was a quick pick-up which did not require me waiting long or leaving the car.”

She went on to say that she didn't deny anyone access to the parking spot.

“Once again, I apologise to everyone who was offended by my actions,” said Ntando. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle turned four & mommy spoiled her!

It's the "ohhhh thank you mommy" that melted our hearts
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Here's a glimpse of Ntando Duma's fancy new house

After just more than a year, Ntando Duma's new crib has been completed.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Ntando Duma hosts ex-bae Junior de Rocka birthday bash, their fans love to see it!

It seems like its truly water under the bridge between Sbahle's parents!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zahara responds to DJ Sbu’s claims of her getting paid for her 'Loliwe' album TshisaLIVE
  2. It started in the DMs! Musa Mthombeni shares his and Liesl Laurie’s love story TshisaLIVE
  3. Lee-Ann Liebenberg apologises after accusing woman of affair with husband TshisaLIVE
  4. FULL STORY | King Monada and Makhadzi fight over ‘Ghanama’ song TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle turned four & mommy spoiled her! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...