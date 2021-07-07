OPINION | Instead of shaming celebs for owning their sexuality, focus on what your kids watch

Though fans filled her says on IG with her usual supporters cheering her on, an Instagram user seemed to be pretty upset with Moonchild showing off her natural curves and came for Moonchild, saying that children will be allegedly forced to watch the star twerk.

Forcing your children to watch her twerk? How?

Women have the choice to do whatever they want with their bodies and the powerful female celebs making waves across Mzansi shouldn’t be shamed nor policed by the public as, again, it’s genuinely their choice to do whatever they want with their bodies.

And the biggest takeaway here that can be wrapped in a doggy bag: it’s your responsibility to control what content your children consume. It would be best if you weren’t telling stars that they shouldn’t be twerking, but rather take responsibility for what your children watch.

With social media and internet platforms like YouTube creating channels and avenues for your children to have a safe viewing experience on the internet, you really have no excuse to want to blame Britney Spears, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga and every video vixen in the world to put a lid on their “sexy” for your children's sake.

Aeons ago when the dinosaurs roamed among memes that aged terribly and regrettable selfies, there was a chance of a child being “forced” to watch restricted content. However, with the advent of parental controls on almost all platforms, there is hardly any excuse. Even the UN and other global forces are making strides in improving children’s rights and protecting children.

This scathing review isn’t to take aim at parents who may not know how to ward off the dangers of the internet. Still, mothers, fathers and parents out there reading the content you feel is inappropriate for the children: why should sex-positivity in the forefront of the media not exist when you could just not let your children watch that?

As preachy as this may sound, it really has come to this: you as a parent should always take an active role in what your children watch. Then they wouldn’t be “forced” to watch anything, as some of you claim. Children will consume what you feel is safest and best for them.

We shouldn’t be calling for the end of women showing off their bodies. No more “twerking corrupts the youth” or the golden phrase said under the guise of caring about young children: “think of the children”.

If you were thinking about the children in the first place, they wouldn’t even have access to the content you so clearly believe isn’t appropriate.

So, next time you see an IG post of a celebrity you think is “showing off too much skin” or “needs to cover their body” — get a glass of water, take a deep breath and please just take ownership over what your children watch rather than scratch the itch that wants you to tell grown women what to do with their bodies.