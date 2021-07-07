TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi admits Jacob Zuma charm still has her: I can’t help but smile

Actress can’t resist former president’s charm even when she disagrees with what he’s saying

07 July 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Pearl Thusi said she loves hearing former president Jacob Zuma speaking isiZulu.
Pearl Thusi said she loves hearing former president Jacob Zuma speaking isiZulu.
Image: ALON SKUY

Even though she has made it clear she doesn’t always agree with nor support former president Jacob Zuma or his opinions, actress Pearl Thusi has admitted she can’t resist the man’s charm and said she smiles whenever she listens to him speak his mother tongue.

Pearl’s fans know she hardly holds back on sharing her opinions, no matter how unpopular they may be, on social media.

As Zuma continues to hog headlines after being found guilty of  contempt of court, Pearl joined other Mzansi celebs to share how they feel about the former president.

On Tuesday Pearl posted on Twitter: “When former president Jacob Zuma speaks isiZulu I can’t help but smile even if I were not to agree”, after  making it clear the tweet in no way shows support for a political party.

This is not the first time the Queen Sono star has spoken about the former president.

In 2018 when Zuma resigned as president, Pearl said he always managed to make her smile.

“You know like when you break up with a guy who was like not good to you and you leave him, then he's gone? Then you start thinking but I’ll miss this.” she wrote, jokingly.

The former president’s exit left the actress wondering who would keep her entertained when watching parliamentary TV.

“He used to make me laugh, he was so entertaining. Who is going to laugh at us while disrespecting us? Who’s is going to entertain us? Like, make a difference low-key but also build a house. You know like, what's going to happen to parliament TV? This man was extremely entertaining guys,” she wrote at the time.

Pearl Thusi says it's disheartening to see corruption in the government while people suffer

The star has called out the corruption in SA and its affects on the people.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Happy lockdown’ tweet gets Pearl Thusi dragged & here’s what she had to say about it

"I didn’t come here for a fight or to be called names. I won’t be baited any more. Cancel me. Make me fall. It’s all the same to me," said Pearl.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Pearl Thusi trends after tweep drags her into TL GBV debates, claims she 'supports perpetrators'

Pearl Thusi's fans are convinced that Black Twitter hates the actress for her success, hence she always trends ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zahara responds to DJ Sbu’s claims of her getting paid for her 'Loliwe' album TshisaLIVE
  2. It started in the DMs! Musa Mthombeni shares his and Liesl Laurie’s love story TshisaLIVE
  3. Lee-Ann Liebenberg apologises after accusing woman of affair with husband TshisaLIVE
  4. FULL STORY | King Monada and Makhadzi fight over ‘Ghanama’ song TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle turned four & mommy spoiled her! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...