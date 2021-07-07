Pearl Thusi admits Jacob Zuma charm still has her: I can’t help but smile

Even though she has made it clear she doesn’t always agree with nor support former president Jacob Zuma or his opinions, actress Pearl Thusi has admitted she can’t resist the man’s charm and said she smiles whenever she listens to him speak his mother tongue.

Pearl’s fans know she hardly holds back on sharing her opinions, no matter how unpopular they may be, on social media.

As Zuma continues to hog headlines after being found guilty of contempt of court, Pearl joined other Mzansi celebs to share how they feel about the former president.

On Tuesday Pearl posted on Twitter: “When former president Jacob Zuma speaks isiZulu I can’t help but smile even if I were not to agree”, after making it clear the tweet in no way shows support for a political party.