Pearl Thusi admits Jacob Zuma charm still has her: I can’t help but smile
Actress can’t resist former president’s charm even when she disagrees with what he’s saying
Even though she has made it clear she doesn’t always agree with nor support former president Jacob Zuma or his opinions, actress Pearl Thusi has admitted she can’t resist the man’s charm and said she smiles whenever she listens to him speak his mother tongue.
Pearl’s fans know she hardly holds back on sharing her opinions, no matter how unpopular they may be, on social media.
As Zuma continues to hog headlines after being found guilty of contempt of court, Pearl joined other Mzansi celebs to share how they feel about the former president.
On Tuesday Pearl posted on Twitter: “When former president Jacob Zuma speaks isiZulu I can’t help but smile even if I were not to agree”, after making it clear the tweet in no way shows support for a political party.
I’m not into supporting political parties like sports teams. I’m not bound to any political party or political rep… HOWEVER…— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 6, 2021
When FP JZ speaks isiZulu… I can’t help but smile even if I were to not agree. ❤️😂
This is not the first time the Queen Sono star has spoken about the former president.
In 2018 when Zuma resigned as president, Pearl said he always managed to make her smile.
“You know like when you break up with a guy who was like not good to you and you leave him, then he's gone? Then you start thinking but I’ll miss this.” she wrote, jokingly.
The former president’s exit left the actress wondering who would keep her entertained when watching parliamentary TV.
“He used to make me laugh, he was so entertaining. Who is going to laugh at us while disrespecting us? Who’s is going to entertain us? Like, make a difference low-key but also build a house. You know like, what's going to happen to parliament TV? This man was extremely entertaining guys,” she wrote at the time.