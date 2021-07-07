TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Anxiety will be the death of us’ — Somizi stressed out by new Covid-19 variants

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 July 2021 - 12:00
Somizi shared his anxiety about the emergence of new Covid-19 variants.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

A recent trip to the shops by media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung made him realise how paranoid he has become and how much more anxious he feels daily when he hears about new Covid-19 variants.

Somizi took to Instagram to share his thoughts with his followers in a video he recorded in his parked car at the mall. The media personality admitted he was feeling paranoid and anxious.

“Hi family. Guys, I’m not OK. Anxiety, anxiety, anxiety is gonna be the death of us, literally! I’m not OK. I’m overly-paranoid and there’s new variants of the virus (almost) every single day,

“Guys, kubi! (it’s really bad) Like, I’m out here to buy essentials and its things I really, really need like medication and stuff and already I made sure I didn’t touch anything, see anyone. Someone was asking for a picture and I just walked away. I was like ‘not today, not ever! Not now, not soon’. Like you never know,” Somizi said.

The Idols SA judge reminded his fans to be grateful for life because people were dying left, right and centre. Somizi urged people to take the virus seriously and go to lockdown level 5 in their heads.

“We are losing people every day. I personally have lost people I know. This week alone, from last Wednesday to today, it’s about seven people. Please guys,” Somizi said before saying a young prayer and warning people against reckless behaviour.

Watch the video below:

For the past few months, the Covid-19 Delta variant first identified in India has been dominant in SA. It has resulted in more hospitalisations as the variant is more transmissible and infectious.

Since then the Alpha and Beta variants have also entered the conversation.

Watch the video below to find out more about the Alpha, Beta and Delta Covid-19 variants in SA:

