WATCH | ‘Anxiety will be the death of us’ — Somizi stressed out by new Covid-19 variants

A recent trip to the shops by media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung made him realise how paranoid he has become and how much more anxious he feels daily when he hears about new Covid-19 variants.

Somizi took to Instagram to share his thoughts with his followers in a video he recorded in his parked car at the mall. The media personality admitted he was feeling paranoid and anxious.

“Hi family. Guys, I’m not OK. Anxiety, anxiety, anxiety is gonna be the death of us, literally! I’m not OK. I’m overly-paranoid and there’s new variants of the virus (almost) every single day,