RECORDED | Drive-through memorial service held for actor Mutodi Neshehe

Due to the level 4 lockdown alert, family, friends and fans of late actor Mutodi Neshehe celebrated his life in an unusual fashion with a drive-through memorial service held in his honour.

The actor, known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the popular soapie Muvhango, died on Thursday last week. No further details about the cause of his death are known at this time.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, veteran actress Rosie Motene shared details of Mutodi's drive-through memorial service held at 929 Casebella Estate, Taylor Road, Honeydew.

“Please see the details for the memorial and funeral for our friend Mutodi Neshehe. The drive-through memorial is on Thursday from 16h00 till 17h00.”

The actress also revealed the funeral details, saying that Mutodi would be taken to his final resting place on Thursday.

The funeral service will start at 8am at Doxa Deo Church and the burial starts at 11.30am at Westpark.

The family encouraged fans of the late actor to attend the celebration of his life virtually.