TshisaLIVE

Actress Pearl Thusi 'defends' ANC, says they were 'handed a raw deal' in 1994

'It’s hard to fix decades of torture and discrimination,' says Pearl.

08 July 2021 - 14:00 By DEEPIKA NAIDOO
Pearl Thusi has again shared her thoughts on SA politics.
Pearl Thusi has again shared her thoughts on SA politics.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi has defended the ANC on the TL saying that it's hard to fix a broken system, but fans weren't too impressed with her sentiments.

With Mzansi being abuzz about former president Jacob Zuma, who was officially jailed on Wednesday, many have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on politics in the Rainbow Nation. 

Taking to Twitter (for 10 marks no doubt), the Queen Sono star asked her followers, apart from allegations of corruption, what else does SA excel at. 

Though many chimed in with their thoughts, one user caught Pearl's attention after saying that they do well at breaking things.

However, the media personality came to the defence of the ANC. 

The actress said she believes that the political party came into power and took over a system that was broken to begin with. After years of discrimination, Pearl says that was a hard fix. She added though that she's not disputing that the ruling party could be doing better.

“Stop it. The ANC have their faults but they inherited a broken system. It’s hard to fix decades of torture and discrimination. They could be doing better but you need to relax.” wrote Pearl.

This led to backlash in the replies to the tweet, with many not happy that Pearl was seemingly favouring the ANC.

Check out the reactions below:

The star often takes to social media with her hot political takes.

She recently lamented the corruption in SA, saying it's heartbreaking to witness the people of the nation suffer.

How corrupt our government is while people are suffering and dealing with so many problems simultaneously is so disheartening,” said Pearl. 

READ MORE

Pearl Thusi admits Jacob Zuma charm still has her: I can’t help but smile

Pearl Thusi has shared what she loves about the former president.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pearl Thusi says it's disheartening to see corruption in the government while people suffer

The star has called out the corruption in SA and its affects on the people.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Happy lockdown’ tweet gets Pearl Thusi dragged & here’s what she had to say about it

"I didn’t come here for a fight or to be called names. I won’t be baited any more. Cancel me. Make me fall. It’s all the same to me," said Pearl.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zahara responds to DJ Sbu’s claims of her getting paid for her 'Loliwe' album TshisaLIVE
  2. Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancée LaConco details 'painful' Covid-19 post-recovery journey TshisaLIVE
  3. Lee-Ann Liebenberg apologises after accusing woman of affair with husband TshisaLIVE
  4. It started in the DMs! Musa Mthombeni shares his and Liesl Laurie’s love story TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi admits Jacob Zuma charm still has her: I can’t help but smile TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody