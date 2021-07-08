Actress Pearl Thusi 'defends' ANC, says they were 'handed a raw deal' in 1994
'It’s hard to fix decades of torture and discrimination,' says Pearl.
Actress Pearl Thusi has defended the ANC on the TL saying that it's hard to fix a broken system, but fans weren't too impressed with her sentiments.
With Mzansi being abuzz about former president Jacob Zuma, who was officially jailed on Wednesday, many have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on politics in the Rainbow Nation.
Taking to Twitter (for 10 marks no doubt), the Queen Sono star asked her followers, apart from allegations of corruption, what else does SA excel at.
Though many chimed in with their thoughts, one user caught Pearl's attention after saying that they do well at breaking things.
However, the media personality came to the defence of the ANC.
The actress said she believes that the political party came into power and took over a system that was broken to begin with. After years of discrimination, Pearl says that was a hard fix. She added though that she's not disputing that the ruling party could be doing better.
“Stop it. The ANC have their faults but they inherited a broken system. It’s hard to fix decades of torture and discrimination. They could be doing better but you need to relax.” wrote Pearl.
Stop it. The ANC have their faults but they inherited a broken system. It’s hard to fix decades of torture and discrimination. They could be doing better but you need to relax. https://t.co/FLuYGmKavo— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 7, 2021
This led to backlash in the replies to the tweet, with many not happy that Pearl was seemingly favouring the ANC.
Check out the reactions below:
Pearl distance yourself from politics.. U have alot to learn pic.twitter.com/TrDePflGQK— khosi Khulu ya *North Riding* (@OrielOriels) July 7, 2021
Bt there is no sign to show that they want to fix inherited broken systems, things are worse— Kgabo (@Kgabo48649279) July 7, 2021
27 years.27 years in jail Mandela was out .. 27 years in freedom yet still broken system.. Something is wrong! pic.twitter.com/QgzG3osBck— Iniesta my Iniesta_8 (@MIniesta08) July 7, 2021
Ok. What have they done to remedy the broken system? How have they maintained the things that were functioning (Water services, the power grid)?— Markus (@Haggiesm) July 7, 2021
Sono 27 years they cant fix their faults hai u wait abit mam it hard to fix somthing for 27 years— General haptsa (@Leonard13285488) July 7, 2021
The star often takes to social media with her hot political takes.
She recently lamented the corruption in SA, saying it's heartbreaking to witness the people of the nation suffer.
“How corrupt our government is while people are suffering and dealing with so many problems simultaneously is so disheartening,” said Pearl.