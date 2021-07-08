Actress Pearl Thusi 'defends' ANC, says they were 'handed a raw deal' in 1994

Actress Pearl Thusi has defended the ANC on the TL saying that it's hard to fix a broken system, but fans weren't too impressed with her sentiments.

With Mzansi being abuzz about former president Jacob Zuma, who was officially jailed on Wednesday, many have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on politics in the Rainbow Nation.

Taking to Twitter (for 10 marks no doubt), the Queen Sono star asked her followers, apart from allegations of corruption, what else does SA excel at.

Though many chimed in with their thoughts, one user caught Pearl's attention after saying that they do well at breaking things.

However, the media personality came to the defence of the ANC.

The actress said she believes that the political party came into power and took over a system that was broken to begin with. After years of discrimination, Pearl says that was a hard fix. She added though that she's not disputing that the ruling party could be doing better.

“Stop it. The ANC have their faults but they inherited a broken system. It’s hard to fix decades of torture and discrimination. They could be doing better but you need to relax.” wrote Pearl.