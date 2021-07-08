Lerato Kganyago calls out those who 'take pleasure' in being the first to announce a death

In the past two months, there have been several death cases in celebville reported that have left Mzansi shook, and media personality Lerato Kganyago wants people to be more sensitive.

The media personality took to Twitter on Monday, slamming tweeps for their inhumane approach to announcing private matters.

“Some people thrive on being the first to announce someone's death on social media. Nothing wrong with waiting for the family to release a statement,” she wrote.