Lerato Kganyago calls out those who 'take pleasure' in being the first to announce a death

08 July 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
The DJ is unimpressed with desensitised tweeps.
In the past two months, there have been several death cases in celebville reported that have left Mzansi shook, and media personality Lerato Kganyago wants people to be more sensitive.

The media personality took to Twitter on Monday, slamming tweeps for their inhumane approach to announcing private matters.

“Some people thrive on being the first to announce someone's death on social media. Nothing wrong with waiting for the family to release a statement,” she wrote.

Her colleague, sports presenter Angie Khumalo shared the same sentiment, saying that it's common decency. 

“Honestly! You have no right as an individual to announce anybody’s passing unless it’s your own family statement!” she said.

“This thing of wanting to be the first to 'break the news' has made people so damn insensitive of other people’s privacy!” 

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has also been vocal about the matter.

In January this year, the Metro FM DJ said she was appalled by tweeps who are OK with letting people find out about the death of their loved ones on social media.

“It’s the fact that you guys see nothing wrong in posting about people’s deaths before their families make it official. Now you have friends and other family members finding out through social media.” 

