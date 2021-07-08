Mihlali Ndamase headlines VidCon AfricaNow to talk African excellence
Mihlali Ndamase, along with many of Africa's most influential YouTube sensations, will be talking black excellence at the continent's first VidCon.
The original conference, which had its beginning in Los Angeles, California, is a multi-genre online video conference, bringing fans closer to their fave content creators from YouTube and other media platforms. On the conference's official website, fans and celebs are able to connect, chat and get the true fan experience.
“VidCon is the place to experience all of that online magic and wonder in real life. Creators, fans, brands — all of us together in one place! Fans make new friends, creators expand their reach, and ground-breaking industry exchanges happen here,” reads part of the website.
With the continent finally getting the recognition it deserves, media personality Mihlali has joined African content creators such as Trevor Stuurman at this year's VidCon Now Africa event to chat about using innovative digital platforms to expand their careers and African excellence.
The panel will be hosted by Nickelodeon's Lerai Rakoditsoe.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star said she was excited to be working alongside other African creators to share knowledge with fans and hopefuls about making waves and slaying on digital platforms.
“VidCon is a platform that has been recognised for bringing together some of the leading digital content creators and innovators to have Q and As, workshops and share knowledge with their fans.
“For me, it's a very exciting feeling and I also feel like it's something that is going to put African content creators on the map. It's a great opportunity, and I also think it's something that will bring us credibility and also give us access into penetrating the international space,” Mihlali said.
The star also hopes to shed light on talented African content creators, especially South Africans.
“I really just hope to put my craft out there and make people realise that there are some amazing content creators in SA,” she said.