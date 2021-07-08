Twitter slams Makhadzi for removing King Monada’s vocals on 'Ghanama'

Musician Makhadzi has again raised questions about her relationship with King Monada after excluding the Idibala hitmaker in the newly release single Ghanama.

Though many were hoping for Limpopo's finest to make their province proud, the pair have further confused fans with their latest move regarding the controversial song. .

Yesterday, Makhadzi announced that she would be releasing their song featuring Prince Benza.

However, once the song was released, many were disappointed to find that King Monada's part of the song had been cut from the final edit, and that Makhadzi was promoting the song under the name Ganama.