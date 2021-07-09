Culoe De Song becomes a sangoma — says it's all about healing, not trending

DJ Culoe De Song has accepted his ancestral calling and has been scarce on the socials because he was undergoing the initiation process, which he's shared with TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview.

On Monday, the DJ took to Twitter posting an image of himself wearing tribal clothing and dancing, causing his fans to conclude that he was on a journey to become a sangoma.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Culoe said the spiritual journey he was on was sacred in many ways and, while he couldn't share most of the process, he was glad he accepted his calling and the teachings that come with it.

“I am giving myself time to learn and absorb everything that I am being taught in this journey before starting to make assumptions and doing things quickly ... listening is the most important element about it and understanding what it's about,” he said.

Culoe added, “My gift with music is a part of the journey of connecting with my ancestors ... considering that music is a part of my calling ... So everything about the journey I am on and music, comes under one bag of gifts. The gift of healing.”

Reflecting on his life growing up, the DJ says that when he was named uCulo Lethu, after he was first brought home, his grandfather placed him on an organ and would play music to him all the time and that's when he feels he first accepted the calling.

“I always make fun of the story and say that that was the point where I was initiated,” he says jokingly.

“I've had people come to me saying that my music healed them from suicide and things like that ... and at the time I was just operating from a talent point of view. I did not know that there was anything special in me ... I did not look at music as a form of healing.”