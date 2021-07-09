TshisaLIVE

eNCA wins appeal regarding Gareth Cliff’s interview with David Icke

Appeal Tribunal found conspiracy theorist’s comments were ‘clearly his opinion based on facts truly stated’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 July 2021 - 15:00
Gareth Cliff is off the hook after interviewing conspiracy theorist David Icke.
Gareth Cliff is off the hook after interviewing conspiracy theorist David Icke.
Image: Supplied

So What Now? host Gareth Cliff, e.tv and eNCA are breathing more easily after the Appeal Tribunal of the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) found in their favour that the comments made by conspiracy theorist David Icke did not breach the SA broadcasting code.

Last year, Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) complained to the BCCSA that Gareth’s showbroadcast on July 22 2020 was unlawful, harmful and in breach of SA’s broadcasting code.

The BBCSA’s initial stance was that the episode spread “dangerous misinformation” and e.tv and eNCA were fined R10k for airing the episode.

However, earlier this week, the Appeal Tribunal issued a different finding after eNCA appealed the initial judgment.

In statement released on the website, the summary of the judgment read as follows: “The appeal was upheld. The comments of the guest, Mr Icke, was his honest opinion based on facts truly stated. The added requirement that comment in terms of Clauses 28(2) (2) and 12(2) should be reasonable and justifiable is unfounded and rejected.

In the episode, Gareth interviewed conspiracy theorist Icke, who claimed Covid-19 didn’t exist.

The conspiracy theorist claimed “concerns” about Covid-19 were a scam, and he described the pandemic as a hoax.

Read the full judgment here.

Gareth Cliff's show fined R10,000 for spreading Covid-19 misinformation

Cliff got it ALL wrong and now he has to face a fine along with eNCA and e.tv.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Broadcasting Complaints Commission dismisses complaint against eNCA over 'racist' mask saga

The BCCSA said it was certain that the reporter’s conduct offended viewers, but this did not justify an inference of the advocacy of hatred against ...
News
3 months ago

From ‘leaving’ SAFM to BCCSA complaints: Inside Phat Joe’s 2020

Life is never dull if you are a Phat Joe fan.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

BCCSA lets Phat Joe off the hook over homophobic remarks on his show

Phat Joe is off the hook with the BCCSA after it ruled that comments made by the guests on his 1Magic show Cheeky Palate on October 9 did not ...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Halala! Dineo Ranaka welcomes baby number three TshisaLIVE
  2. Zahara responds to DJ Sbu’s claims of her getting paid for her 'Loliwe' album TshisaLIVE
  3. Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancée LaConco details 'painful' Covid-19 post-recovery journey TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter slams Makhadzi for removing King Monada’s vocals on 'Ghanama' TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘So proud of this man,’ Liesl Laurie celebrates Musa Mthombeni's new TV gig TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola