Kim Jayde advocates for therapy and exposes nasty DMs she gets from trolls

Looking to tackle the unsolicited hate she’s often met with online in a different way, media personality Kim Jayde has opened up about going to therapy this year and how it has helped her navigate life with more kindness.

The TV presenter shared a screenshot of some of the nasty DMs she has received that include insults, body shaming comments, sexually inappropriate comments and many other types of cyber bullying tactics.

“As blessed as my life is, reading comments and DMs like this used to bring me to tears daily,” she said.

Kim, who has opened up previously about the kind of cyber bullying to which she has been subjected during her rise to fame, took to her Instagram to detail the benefits she has found by going to therapy, a decision she made this year after realising some people feel they have the “right” to be cruel.

“People feel they have a “right” to be cruel and say what they want to you, no matter how dark or disturbing. I’ve been seeing a therapist since the first week of January and I’m learning how to heal past trauma, cope with bullies and just be a better human,” she said.

Kim used the moment to remind other victims of bullying that they are “wonderful”, “special” and “smart”.

“If you get bullied too, I’m here to remind you how wonderful you are! How special and smart and deserving of love you are!”

She also had a message for the trolls.

“To all the online trolls, I will continue to pray for you because hurt people hurt people. Let’s all be a little kinder- this world has enough darkness in it. With love, Kimberley,” she wrote.