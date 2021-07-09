OPINION | Great artists don’t need silly, fake PR stunts — let the music do the talking

I think Brenda Fassie is one of the greatest artists to come out of SA. Long before Cassper and his generation made hashtags out of filling up 20,000 capacity venues, Brenda was filling stadiums with far greater capacity.

No stunts. No gimmicks. No lying to fans. Just her and her personality and her greatest weapon: the music!

Brenda let the music shout and everything else whisper. Yes, she wasn't without headline-making scandals but she never prioritised publicity above the music. When Brenda sang, she made sure she delivered and she'll forever be regarded as the G.O.A.T.

I was recently offended when Makhadzi and King Monada — who have the potential to one day be great — came out last week and admitted that they willingly participated in a stupid “fake fight” over a song for publicity's sake.

In a country where exploitation in the music industry is such a big issue, their stunt annoyed the hell out of me.