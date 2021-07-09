‘Please don’t provoke a dyan again’ — iFani says he’s done ‘beefing’ with AKA

There have been many feuds in the entertainment industry, but the one between rapper AKA and iFani has had fans scratching their heads with confusion, not understanding where it stemmed from.

The two artists were notorious for taking jabs at each other through Twitter posts and diss tracks, and in 2020 there was a constant back and forth of spicy tweets from them.

However, iFani has revealed he’s ready to bury the hatched for good.

This comes after American YouTuber Mansa Mayne uploaded a video reacting to his single iKuku featuring Big Xhosa where he was quoted as saying if he sees AKA he would kill himself.

iFani posted a video saying that he was done with it all.

“What did I say AKA? I said: If yo start it, I’ll finish it. It’s finished now. Don’t start again,” he wrote.