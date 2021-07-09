‘Please don’t provoke a dyan again’ — iFani says he’s done ‘beefing’ with AKA
There have been many feuds in the entertainment industry, but the one between rapper AKA and iFani has had fans scratching their heads with confusion, not understanding where it stemmed from.
The two artists were notorious for taking jabs at each other through Twitter posts and diss tracks, and in 2020 there was a constant back and forth of spicy tweets from them.
However, iFani has revealed he’s ready to bury the hatched for good.
This comes after American YouTuber Mansa Mayne uploaded a video reacting to his single iKuku featuring Big Xhosa where he was quoted as saying if he sees AKA he would kill himself.
iFani posted a video saying that he was done with it all.
“What did I say AKA? I said: If yo start it, I’ll finish it. It’s finished now. Don’t start again,” he wrote.
What did I say @akaworldwide ?— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) July 8, 2021
I said: if you start it, I'll finish it.
It's finished now.
Don't start it again, ndiyakwaz ke wen awuva. pic.twitter.com/s8ck98jWfh
The rapper went on to warn AKA that he should not provoke him.
“I’m washing my hands. I’m done with you,” he wrote.
I'm washing my hands 💦— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) July 8, 2021
I'm done with you @akaworldwide
For ever!
No more!!
But please please...don't provoke a dyan again.
🤝 pic.twitter.com/mP24vIzyS7
When he made his musical comeback in October last year, iFani said he was back solely on a mission to disappoint the Supa Mega.
“When I left the game I disappointed people. My people. Now I’m back to disappoint the people I left in the game. Your people. No, I’m lying, one people: Super Mega.” he wrote.
AKA seems to be unbothered by iFani’s rant on social media.
Concentrating on making music and being with family, AKA latest social media posts are of him celebrating his daughter’s sixth year birthday.
