SNAPS | Latest DJ Zinhle pics fuel pregnancy speculation

The latest Instagram posts from DJ Zinhle have made it difficult for fans to ignore previous unverified reports the DJ is pregnant with her second child.

Sunday World ignited the rumour mill last month when it reported Zinhle, who has a six-year-old daughter with rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, is expecting a child with alleged boyfriend and one half of Black Motion, Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana.

Since then fans have been waiting in anticipation for an announcement from Zinhle to confirm the news. Zinhle is notoriously private is when she was pregnant with Kairo, never confirmed the news, despite her growing bump.

TshisaLIVE reached out to DJ Zinhle and her management for comment on the speculation. Her publicist Thabiet Amardien said they had "no comment" on the matter.

The silence has resulted in Instagram sleuths looking for any 'clue' about an impending preggy news.

Here are some snaps that left fans wondering if there's a bun in the oven: