SNAPS | Latest DJ Zinhle pics fuel pregnancy speculation
The latest Instagram posts from DJ Zinhle have made it difficult for fans to ignore previous unverified reports the DJ is pregnant with her second child.
Sunday World ignited the rumour mill last month when it reported Zinhle, who has a six-year-old daughter with rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, is expecting a child with alleged boyfriend and one half of Black Motion, Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana.
Since then fans have been waiting in anticipation for an announcement from Zinhle to confirm the news. Zinhle is notoriously private is when she was pregnant with Kairo, never confirmed the news, despite her growing bump.
TshisaLIVE reached out to DJ Zinhle and her management for comment on the speculation. Her publicist Thabiet Amardien said they had "no comment" on the matter.
The silence has resulted in Instagram sleuths looking for any 'clue' about an impending preggy news.
Here are some snaps that left fans wondering if there's a bun in the oven:
‘Bag over the tummy’ pose
The pose has been used since ancient days by local and international celebrities when they are pregnant but not ready to reveal the news. And, of course, it left Zee's fans suspicious.
‘Fuller face and fuller lips’ observation
While Zinhle may just be the camera angle, this picture had fans convinced Zee is sporting that “pregnancy glow”
‘Loose clothes only’ observation
A look at DJ Zinhle's IG TL made fans realise she's been wearing her famous signature “oversized” blazers in most pictures. Even though the stylish DJ is known for her love of oversized blazers and jackets, the realisation by some fans that she hadn't posted pictures in tight clothing in months, convinced them they were right.
Meanwhile, uMama ka Kairo has been minding her own businesses (all 50 of them) and working hard from home.
The Indlovu hitmaker recently took to her Instagram to share her state of mind as South Africans continue to live under level 4 lockdown.
“I am staying at home and working as hard as I can to keep myself distracted but I miss my friends and family so much. I’m also trying to stay positive but all the deaths are heartbreaking. Do you still have hope? Please take care of yourselves. Kubi,” she wrote.