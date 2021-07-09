TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Latest DJ Zinhle pics fuel pregnancy speculation

Her publicist Thabiet Amardien said they had ‘no comment’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 July 2021 - 11:00
DJ Zinhle's publicist refused to comment on speculation she is pregnant with her second child.
Image: Gallo Images// Oupa Bopape

The latest Instagram posts from DJ Zinhle have made it difficult for fans to ignore previous unverified reports the DJ is pregnant with her second child.

Sunday World ignited the rumour mill last month when it reported Zinhle, who has a six-year-old daughter with rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, is expecting a child with alleged boyfriend and one half of Black Motion, Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana.

Since then fans have been waiting in anticipation for an announcement from Zinhle to confirm the news. Zinhle is notoriously private is when she was pregnant with Kairo, never confirmed the news, despite her growing bump.

TshisaLIVE reached out to DJ Zinhle and her management for comment on the  speculation. Her publicist Thabiet Amardien said they had "no comment" on the matter.

The silence has resulted in Instagram sleuths looking for any 'clue' about an impending preggy news.

Here are some snaps that left fans wondering if there's a bun in the oven:

‘Bag over the tummy’ pose

The pose has been used since ancient days by local and international celebrities when they are pregnant but not ready to reveal the news. And, of course,  it left Zee's fans suspicious.

‘Fuller face and fuller lips’ observation

While Zinhle may just be the camera angle, this picture had fans convinced Zee is sporting that “pregnancy glow”

‘Loose clothes only’ observation

A look at DJ Zinhle's IG TL made fans realise she's been wearing her famous signature “oversized” blazers in most pictures. Even though the stylish DJ is known for her love of  oversized blazers and jackets, the realisation by some fans that she hadn't posted pictures in tight clothing in months, convinced them they were right.

Meanwhile, uMama ka Kairo has been minding her own businesses (all 50 of them) and working hard from home.

The Indlovu hitmaker recently took to her Instagram to share her state of mind as South Africans continue to live under level 4 lockdown.

I am staying at home and working as hard as I can to keep myself distracted but I miss my friends and family so much. I’m also trying to stay positive but all the deaths are heartbreaking. Do you still have hope? Please take care of yourselves. Kubi,” she wrote.

‘I’m so incredibly thankful for you': DJ Zinhle pens sweet b-day note for Murdah Bongz

Bongani responded to Zinhle's birthday wishes by singing her clan praises!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

‘She is like the morning star’: DJ Murdah's cute love note to DJ Zinhle

Black Motion's Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana is smitten and in love with DJ Zinhle, calling her "his heart" and "morning star".
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

DJ Zinhle thanks Black Motion’s Murdah for his ‘amazing and thoughtful’ gift

Murdah gifted Zinhle with an "amazing and thoughtful" present in the form of a stunning life-size portrait to adorn a wall in her house.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mzansi applauds DJ Zinhle’s work ethic as she launches her range of Peruvian wigs

DJ Zinhle was bereka guys! The woman works!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
