‘Something’s not right with him in jail’ - Mzansi celebs join masses showing Jacob Zuma support
Singers Brenda Mtambo and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and actress Gugu Gumede expressed their sadness that the former president has been jailed
Singers Brenda Mtambo and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and actress Gugu Gumede have expressed their sadness that Jacob Zuma has been jailed, with Brenda saying something feels off about the whole situation.
While many celebrities including Siv Ngesi expressed joy when Zuma finally handed himself over to the police on Wednesday, others are still in feels about his arrest. the former president has been the talk of the town since the ConCourt found him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in jail.
Kwaito artist L’vovo, singers Brenda and Zandie, actress Gugu and Babes Cele are among celebrities who are openly unhappy about Msholozi's arrest.
Taking to her Instagram, Brenda posted a video of herself singing Thina Sizwe, the song Zuma sang at former President Nelson Mandela's funeral. The singer said she was saying a prayer for uBaba, as he's affectionally called by his supporters, because something about his arrest didn't feel “right”.
“Siyakhuleka ubaba uMsholozi aphile (we are praying Msholozi lives through this). Something is not feeling right with him in jail. I feel sad for some reason.”
Uzalo actress Gugu also used her platform to show support for Msholozi, saying he's done the same for family in past times.
Gugu knows the former president personally as her mother Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi is a former parliamentarian and politician.
“Nxamalala, our family will always appreciate the emotional support you gave us during and after my Mom’s ailment. Those visits and check-ups went a long way. When many turned their backs on us, you did not. This will forever be a testament of your character. Yima njalo Msholozi,” she wrote.
In a now deleted post, Kelly Khumalo's sister and Afro-pop singer Zandie also took a moment to wish Msholozi strength.
“I'm sorry baba, I can only imagine what your children are going through. Be strong and may God be with your family,” said the singer.