Zola 7 at home recuperating — refutes claims that he is in need of crowdfunding

The Kwaito star's team has said he does not need assistance with his medical bills.

09 July 2021 - 11:15 By Chrizelda Kekana and Joy Mphande
Zola 7 is reportedly recuperating at home.
Image: Instagram/Real Zola 7

Following several reports that Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini was in desperate need of assistance with his medical bills after having been hospitalised recently, his team has come out to slam the claims.

On Sunday, City Press reported that the Kwaito star was battling a chronic illness and had started a crowdfunding campaign to aid him with his medical bills.

Zola 7's personal assistant Siki Kunene dismissed the claims, saying that Zola 7 was at home and in perfect health. 

“We honestly don’t know where these rumours started. He is not in a hospital, he is perfectly fine at his home ... This is absolute rubbish. In fact, the management pays for his medical bills and send the medication to him,” she said, speaking to the Citizen.

Zola 7 opened up about his battle with epilepsy on MacG's podcast, Podcast And Chill, earlier this year.

The legend revealed he was diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago.

“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating mageu, porridge and fish,” he said at the time.

TshisaLIVE reached out for comment from Zola 7 and his team who — citing distrust of the media and fear of distortion of their statement — declined to comment.

Even as his management insists that the legend is fine and doesn't need any help, social media has been abuzz as his fans rallied to show their “kasi hero” support.

Here are some of the tweets:

