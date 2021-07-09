Zola 7 at home recuperating — refutes claims that he is in need of crowdfunding

Following several reports that Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini was in desperate need of assistance with his medical bills after having been hospitalised recently, his team has come out to slam the claims.

On Sunday, City Press reported that the Kwaito star was battling a chronic illness and had started a crowdfunding campaign to aid him with his medical bills.

Zola 7's personal assistant Siki Kunene dismissed the claims, saying that Zola 7 was at home and in perfect health.

“We honestly don’t know where these rumours started. He is not in a hospital, he is perfectly fine at his home ... This is absolute rubbish. In fact, the management pays for his medical bills and send the medication to him,” she said, speaking to the Citizen.