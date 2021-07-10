Prince Kaybee shares advice on how to free yourself from the 'shackles of fear'
Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee believes that to successfully move past the dreads of life, boundaries need to be set.
Taking to Twitter with some advice for his fans, the DJ said that setting oneself free from the “prison of fear” requires others to take a leap of faith, push the boundaries and pave the way for others.
“Someone has to push the boundaries for others to be set free from the prisons of fear,” tweeted Prince Kaybee.
Someone has to push the boundaries for other to be set free from the prisons of fear.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 8, 2021
The star knows a thing or two about achieving success in the SA music industry, and doesn't take too well to criticism of him not being the star he believes himself to be.
Last month, the star hit back at a tweep claiming he’s jealous of other people’s success.
The Gugulethu hitmaker took the opportunity to remind the tweep of one of his recent projects, Project Hope, an album on which he paid tribute to women in the industry and showed his advocacy against gender-based violence by featuring 10 up-and-coming female vocalists from all over the country.
“Did you know I spent R1.5m to fund a project that got 10 women vocally trained for a week, recorded an album for them, paid songwriters and musicians to guide them while staying at a four-star hotel for a week, shot one of them a music video and u call me jealous?” Prince hit back at the tweep.