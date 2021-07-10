Prince Kaybee shares advice on how to free yourself from the 'shackles of fear'

Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee believes that to successfully move past the dreads of life, boundaries need to be set.

Taking to Twitter with some advice for his fans, the DJ said that setting oneself free from the “prison of fear” requires others to take a leap of faith, push the boundaries and pave the way for others.

“Someone has to push the boundaries for others to be set free from the prisons of fear,” tweeted Prince Kaybee.