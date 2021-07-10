Rami Chuene reflects on living during a 'confusing' time on her birthday

Actress Rami Chuene has looked back on the past year as she celebrates her birthday, and the star feels devastated to be under lockdown on her big day.

Taking to Instagram penning a lengthy letter reflecting on her trip around the sun, Rami said she has been overwhelmed by the struggles being way too real under the coronavirus lockdown.

“This is my second birthday under strict lockdown. I am so overwhelmed. One minute we’re celebrating life, the next, death strikes and we mourn. What a confusing time. It’s been difficult trying to focus only on the good because our hearts have been through so much turmoil,” she wrote.

Rami went on with a message to inspire some hope with fans in a time without much certainty.

“Let’s not get tired of being and doing good. There is so much we can still do, we have the power and the ability to do it. May we always remember what’s important in our lives — family, friends, our people. May we continue to be kind, loving and mindful,” she wrote.