SNAPS | Inside Makhadzi’s 25th birthday celebration

Makhadzi has stayed true to her roots since breaking into the industry. From humble beginnings performing at taxi ranks to becoming one of the most sought-after stars in Mzansi performing for millions.

“I used to walk without shoes and not having money for transport,” she said during an interview with CNN’s documentary African Voices.

The Limpopo queen now has several hits on the charts that prove the sky is her limit.

In March this year, Makhadzi received her first gold plaque for her hit Murahu featuring Mr Brown .

“After 11 years singing I just received my first gold status. Khadzinatorrrrrsss! Murahu ft Mr Brown has reach gold as a single. I am speechless and happy at the same time. Please help me to celebrate. My dream came true vhathu vhanga,” she wrote on Twitter.

We can’t wait to see what else this multi-talented singer has to offer.