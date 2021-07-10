SNAPS | So nunus! Inside Simz Ngema’s son Tiyani’s first birthday

TshisaLIVE

As far as adorable babies go, Tiyani is just the cutest!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 July 2021 - 08:00
Actress Simphiwe Ngema and her bae Tino Chinyani welcomed their baby boy (Tiyani) last year.
Image: Simphiwe Ngema/ Instagram

Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema's bestie and actress Jo-Anne Reyneke recently took to Instagram to celebrate her friend and Tiyani's mother for taking on motherhood with grace, and she gave fans a peak inside the celebration that took place for Tiyani's first birthday.

Simz and her bae Tino Chinyani welcomed their baby boy into the world last year on June 23. When the boy recently celebrated his first birthday, his parents went all out to ensure that it would be a day filled with beautiful memories for the photo album.

With a theme of blue and gold, the set-up looked fit for a prince. Simz and her baby's aunties looked simple but elegant in all-black outfits, while the birthday boy looked super cute in a dark denim and white outfit! Plus his lil' afro is to die for!

Jo-Anne used the post to celebrate Tiyani's first birthday as well as how Simz has been navigating the motherhood streets with grace and love.

So very proud of my friend Simz, you have stepped into motherhood with the utmost grace and love. Our son is gorgeous and so sweet ... he might love me only because he thinks I'm you sometimes but I don't care! I will kill a bull for my boy. Thank you Gogo,” she said.

Check out the snaps below:

Simz and Tino never hold anything back when they celebrate their son, his milestones or big moments in his life.

The couple recently hosted a baby dedication event for their lil prince, and to say they went all out is an understatement!

Baby Tiyani's dedication looked something like a high-end event, with amazing decoration and guests dressed to the nines. The event happened at Pere House and was organised by Nono Events, whose work is famous in the Mzansi celebville community.

Taking to Instagram, Simz expressed her gratitude for how everything turned out, dubbing the event “the best baby dedication ever!”

