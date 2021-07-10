SNAPS | So nunus! Inside Simz Ngema’s son Tiyani’s first birthday

Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema's bestie and actress Jo-Anne Reyneke recently took to Instagram to celebrate her friend and Tiyani's mother for taking on motherhood with grace, and she gave fans a peak inside the celebration that took place for Tiyani's first birthday.

Simz and her bae Tino Chinyani welcomed their baby boy into the world last year on June 23. When the boy recently celebrated his first birthday, his parents went all out to ensure that it would be a day filled with beautiful memories for the photo album.

With a theme of blue and gold, the set-up looked fit for a prince. Simz and her baby's aunties looked simple but elegant in all-black outfits, while the birthday boy looked super cute in a dark denim and white outfit! Plus his lil' afro is to die for!

Jo-Anne used the post to celebrate Tiyani's first birthday as well as how Simz has been navigating the motherhood streets with grace and love.

“So very proud of my friend Simz, you have stepped into motherhood with the utmost grace and love. Our son is gorgeous and so sweet ... he might love me only because he thinks I'm you sometimes but I don't care! I will kill a bull for my boy. Thank you Gogo,” she said.

Check out the snaps below: