Thuso Mbedu wants to help charities as she celebrates her 30th birthday

As the celebration of the beginning of her “dirty 30s” approaches, actress Thuso Mbedu had made it clear she already has most things on her wish list and wants to turn her birthday into an occasion to help others.

Taking to Instagram with an announcement for her devoted followers, The Underground Railroad star had an favour to ask from her loved ones and biggest fans.

Thuso said for her upcoming birthday, she hoped her followers would direct their love to handpicked charities instead of showering her with gifts.

“I’ve had a number of friends ask me what I want for my birthday. Honestly and truly, I feel like God has blessed me with everything I need right now and so I’d like to extend that blessing to those who aren’t as fortunate,” said Thuso.

“I’ve identified three charities I’d like you to donate to as a birthday gift to me.”

The star listed the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, Save The Children SA and Door of Hope Children’s Mission as programmes she hopes fans donate to in honour of her birthday.