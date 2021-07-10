Thuso Mbedu wants to help charities as she celebrates her 30th birthday
‘I feel like God has blessed me with everything I need so I’d like to extend that blessing to those who aren’t as fortunate’
As the celebration of the beginning of her “dirty 30s” approaches, actress Thuso Mbedu had made it clear she already has most things on her wish list and wants to turn her birthday into an occasion to help others.
Taking to Instagram with an announcement for her devoted followers, The Underground Railroad star had an favour to ask from her loved ones and biggest fans.
Thuso said for her upcoming birthday, she hoped her followers would direct their love to handpicked charities instead of showering her with gifts.
“I’ve had a number of friends ask me what I want for my birthday. Honestly and truly, I feel like God has blessed me with everything I need right now and so I’d like to extend that blessing to those who aren’t as fortunate,” said Thuso.
“I’ve identified three charities I’d like you to donate to as a birthday gift to me.”
The star listed the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, Save The Children SA and Door of Hope Children’s Mission as programmes she hopes fans donate to in honour of her birthday.
It wasn’t surprising Thuso’s list of charities included the one founded by Oscar-winning Charlize Theron as the actress born in KwaZulu-Natal recently made it clear she fully is behind Charlize’s charity.
The two Mzansi-born legends have become quite close and recently linked up at a screening Fast and Furious 9 hosted by Charlize’s charity.
On her Instagram, Charlize said: “Last night was a dream. Thank you so much to everyone who came out for CTAOP’s Night Out: Fast and Furious. Was such a blast to see friends in real life again, and I’m beyond grateful for the support and love shown for my foundation. A night I won’t soon forget.”
To which Thuso responded, “Thank you for sharing the moment with us”, with many heart emojis.