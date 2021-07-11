TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest speaks on learning to accept the unchangeable

The rapper shared some wise words with his fans

11 July 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest encourages his fans to stay motivated.
Cassper Nyovest encourages his fans to stay motivated.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

With great power comes great responsibility and rapper Cassper Nyovest understands that he can use his platform for more than just promoting his brand, but to also help keep his fans motivated.

Cassper took to Twitter on Monday to encourage his fans to accept the hand fate deals them and learn to make lemonade when life hands them lemons.

“One of the most important things in life is to learn how to accept what you can't change. That's where you find solutions, that's when you become effective and efficient.

“Everybody takes Ls but don't let it define u. Take it, accept it and boss up!” he wrote.

Cassper — who comes from humble beginnings, growing up in Mahikeng — has become an inspiration for his fans, proving that anything is possible through his achievements.

The rapper has been breaking barriers since breaking into the entertainment industry when he launched his first album Tsholofelo in 2014. From starting his record label to filling up stadiums and making history.

“It doesn't happen overnight but I can assure you one thing, God is faithful! Keep praying and keep working on it!  You'll see!” 

The rapper is out to leave a legacy.

Cassper announced recently that he collaborated with the founder of Drip, Lekau Sehoana, to launch his first shoe line.

“Nothing more powerful than two powerful Black men agreeing on working together. This one is for black excellence. Black child, it's possible!” he wrote.

