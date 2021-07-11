Cassper Nyovest speaks on learning to accept the unchangeable

With great power comes great responsibility and rapper Cassper Nyovest understands that he can use his platform for more than just promoting his brand, but to also help keep his fans motivated.

Cassper took to Twitter on Monday to encourage his fans to accept the hand fate deals them and learn to make lemonade when life hands them lemons.

“One of the most important things in life is to learn how to accept what you can't change. That's where you find solutions, that's when you become effective and efficient.

“Everybody takes Ls but don't let it define u. Take it, accept it and boss up!” he wrote.