Cici talks post-baby body, says she ‘resented’ hubby while she exercised
‘I had to do all the hard work after ‘WE’ had a baby’
Musician Cici has taken to social media to open up about learning to love her body after being pregnant, saying while she has a long way to go regarding acceptance she has made progress.
Taking to Instagram in a lengthy post to update fans on her post-partum body situation, Cici revealed she felt different about her body after having a baby.
“After having a baby it’s so tough to wake up in a different body than the one you used to have,” said the Iqiniso hitmaker.
The star said she was also jealous of her hubby not feeling the same effects on his body even though people would say they were both expecting a baby.
Lamenting post-preggo problems, the star said she is getting back to the gym to work on snapping back but isn't going to put pressure on herself.
“I resented hubby because I had to do all the hard work after ‘WE” had a baby,” she said
“I’m not there yet. and I try not to be as hard on myself. The sagging skin, stretch marks, oh and the saggy boobs . But nonetheless, it’s nice there by motherhood” she wrote.
The new mommy is sporting a toned, firmer body after working on it for months and she looks stunning!
Check her out below:
Cici isn't the only celeb mom who has been frank with fans about her post-pregnancy journey.
Actress and singer Simz Ngema took to social media after giving birth to baby Tiyani, saying t she won't be putting pressure on herself to snap back or return to the way she looked before pregnancy.
In a love letter to her body earlier this year, the star encouraged women to love their bodies, especially moms like herself.
“Dear body, you might not look like you used to but I am so grateful to you for carrying me. Thank you for being so strong even on days when my mind couldn’t be strong. Thank you for being patient and for gifting me with the greatest blessing. I’m still here to love you more than I’ve ever loved you,” wrote Simz.