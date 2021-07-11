Cute! Caster Semenya and wife Violet celebrate their daughter as she turns 2

SA Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her partner Violet Raseboya might live quite private lives, but there are precious moments they can’t help but share with their fans.

In celebration of their daughter’s second birthday, the couple posted a picture of their daughter Ora Semenya.

“Today marks her second birthday. A day to be remembered forever,” Caster captioned the post.

Her partner posted the same picture, saying: “This is your second year in our life. You are our lifetime happiness. Baby we wish you happy birthday and we love you so much.”