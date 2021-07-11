Cute! Caster Semenya and wife Violet celebrate their daughter as she turns 2
They grow up so fast.
SA Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her partner Violet Raseboya might live quite private lives, but there are precious moments they can’t help but share with their fans.
In celebration of their daughter’s second birthday, the couple posted a picture of their daughter Ora Semenya.
“Today marks her second birthday. A day to be remembered forever,” Caster captioned the post.
Her partner posted the same picture, saying: “This is your second year in our life. You are our lifetime happiness. Baby we wish you happy birthday and we love you so much.”
When making the announcement of the addition to their family, Caster and Violet only posted baby shoes and clothes.
While the couple have yet to unveil their baby’s face to the public on social media, they have started a private Instagram page for Ora.
Take a look at precious moments Caster has shared:
Even though Caster did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after she missed the qualifying standard by 47 seconds, it looks like Ora’s good health and growth bring light to the family.
The couple’s fans live for adorable glimpses of watching Ora grow older, and remain hopeful they will see her face soon.