Letoya Makhene appreciates her wife Lebo's love: This was written in the stars

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has taken some time out of her hectic schedule as an actress, singer and sangoma to pen a love letter to her wife, appreciating her for the light she's been in her life.

Taking to Instagram to appreciate the love of her life, Lebo Pulumo-Makhene, for choosing her, Letoya reflected on how lucky she is to have found love in her.

“How you’ve taken me with everything that I am. How you have shown me the deepest love, respect and support in all aspects of my life. You are the best wife and business partner that I could’ve ever asked for. Like you keep saying to me, 'This was written in the stars'. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for loving me. You make my whole world make sense. Love you MaPulumo,” she said.

The couple tied the knot six months ago in a lavish traditional wedding that took place at Moletsane Sports Complex and was attended by close friends and family.

Letoya and Lebo are fans of loving each other loud and proud.

From the first time their relationship was “exposed” to the public, the pair have never shied away from posting cosy snaps where they are loved up and social media posts where they declare their love for each other.