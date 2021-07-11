Letoya Makhene appreciates her wife Lebo's love: This was written in the stars
“Like you keep saying to me, 'This was written in the stars'. Thank you for choosing me,” Letoya said to her wife Lebo.
Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has taken some time out of her hectic schedule as an actress, singer and sangoma to pen a love letter to her wife, appreciating her for the light she's been in her life.
Taking to Instagram to appreciate the love of her life, Lebo Pulumo-Makhene, for choosing her, Letoya reflected on how lucky she is to have found love in her.
“How you’ve taken me with everything that I am. How you have shown me the deepest love, respect and support in all aspects of my life. You are the best wife and business partner that I could’ve ever asked for. Like you keep saying to me, 'This was written in the stars'. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for loving me. You make my whole world make sense. Love you MaPulumo,” she said.
The couple tied the knot six months ago in a lavish traditional wedding that took place at Moletsane Sports Complex and was attended by close friends and family.
Letoya and Lebo are fans of loving each other loud and proud.
From the first time their relationship was “exposed” to the public, the pair have never shied away from posting cosy snaps where they are loved up and social media posts where they declare their love for each other.
Obviously a woman of beautiful words, Letoya also penned a beautiful letter to her wife on her birthday, celebrating her essence and the role she's played in her life.
“My dearest love. You are an affirmation of God’s Love for me. You are the beginning of my new chapter. You are everything that I’ve ever prayed for. Today I thank God for sealing our relationship with His holy anointing. Today I thank our forefathers for blessing our union. With you, I have found my safe haven. With you, I have found my sanity. With you, I know that I will never be left wanting anything. With you, I know that my soul has found a resting place. You have showered my life with peace. You make my life rain with surprises. You have poured such a huge sense of self-love, value and self-adoration into my being.
“You have taught me what it is to be valued, to be seen, to be heard. You honour my being. You honour my womanhood. I thank you for loving me, for choosing me. I pray every day that God will bless us with a long life together ... for you have become the heartbeat - the air that I breathe. Thank you for being my Friend. Thank you for being my Lover. You are everything a woman could ever ask for. You - Lebohang Makhene-Pulumo - give me life. I promise to love you here and into the next life. Happy birthday, my Love,” she poured her heart out at the time.