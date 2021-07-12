From banger to beef: How 'Jerusalema' went from world number 1 to centre of a royalties feud

It was the biggest hit to come out of Southern Africa last year, capturing the attention of millions around the world and sparking several dance challenges to its infectious beat; but hit song Jerusalema is now at the centre of a messy royalties dispute.

The song, which at its peak was the most-searched song in the world on Shazam, brought Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode international fame.

Its use in social media videos around the world and more than 400 million streams on YouTube reportedly bagged its creators millions in royalties and revenue.

However, it also sparked a feud between the two over how the song's royalties should be split.

Nomcebo took to social media at the weekend to allege that she had “not been paid a cent” by her label for the song. Master KG hit back, alleging the songstress had received more than R1m for the song.

Here's a brief timeline of the events so far, captured in 9 key moments.

THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN HIT

While nations around the world locked down their borders to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus, millions turned to social media to find a “happy distraction”, finding joy in a dance challenge to the song under the hashtag #JerusalemaChallenge.

Globally, people, including healthcare workers, police officers, priests, actors, convicts, ministers and even animals, took part in the challenge.