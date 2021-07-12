Master KG’s label insist Nomcebo wants 70/30 cut for ‘Jerusalema’ hence feud
As the feud between global hitmakers, Kgaogelo 'Master KG' Moagi and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode continues, the record label at the centre of the feud has hit back at Nomcebo's claims, saying she hasn't received a cent because she's demanding more than what she is owed from the song.
Nomcebo set the TL alight on Sunday when she released a statement saying she's never been paid a cent despite the global success of Jerusalema, the song she features on. The songstress also claimed that the record label was downplaying her role in the creation of the song.
Master KG, who is currently on tour in France, hit back at Nomcebo's claims immediately and alleged that the vocalist was “greedy” and had recanted their initial agreement to go 50/50 on the proceeds of the song once the song became a global hit. The DJ said Nomcebo demanded 70% of the song's royalties and expected Master KG to get 30%.
In a statement that was released on Sunday, Open Mic record label entered the conversation and corroborated Master KG's version of events. They insisted that Nomcebo has not been paid due to the “back and forth” that ensued the minute she demanded more than what was agreed upon and was due to her.
“We can confirm that during the creation of the song that Master KG (the main artist) and Nomcebo Zikode (the featured artist) agreed on sharing 50/50 of Master KG's earnings. The featured artists' agreement, which reflected an equal split between the two artists, was drafted last year November for both parties to sign. Nomcebo Zikode through her legal team reviewed the contract and proposed for a higher percentage. Since then there have been back and forth engagements,” read part of the statement.
Open Mic's publicist, Brendon Maseko, added that neither parties had received payment from the song's royalties as they waited for their contracts reflecting the agreed 50/50 split to be signed.
He added that while the engagements were still ongoing, Nomcebo knew what was holding her payment up.
Read the full statement below: