Master KG’s label insist Nomcebo wants 70/30 cut for ‘Jerusalema’ hence feud

As the feud between global hitmakers, Kgaogelo 'Master KG' Moagi and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode continues, the record label at the centre of the feud has hit back at Nomcebo's claims, saying she hasn't received a cent because she's demanding more than what she is owed from the song.

Nomcebo set the TL alight on Sunday when she released a statement saying she's never been paid a cent despite the global success of Jerusalema, the song she features on. The songstress also claimed that the record label was downplaying her role in the creation of the song.

Master KG, who is currently on tour in France, hit back at Nomcebo's claims immediately and alleged that the vocalist was “greedy” and had recanted their initial agreement to go 50/50 on the proceeds of the song once the song became a global hit. The DJ said Nomcebo demanded 70% of the song's royalties and expected Master KG to get 30%.